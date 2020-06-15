75 S REBER STREET

Amenities
Available in August---NEWER Townhouse & Pet Friendly Too! The main floor features a living room, laundry area, and eat-in kitchen. The upper floor features 2 bedrooms and full bath. Neutral decor! Appliances including washer/dryer, refrigerator, range/oven, and dishwasher. Sprinkler systems plus high speed cable & internet ready. Centralized mail boxes and trash receptacles. 6x8,8x10,and 10x10 storage units maybe available too - additional terms apply. Park-like private setting, but close to all schools, parks, and conveniences. Rent includes: trash,snow removal on common driveway, lawn and shrubbery care. Additional terms apply for pets: + $25 per month for cat & dog(Adult weight under 35 lbs & breed approved by owner). $250 additional security deposit for pet. Max of 1 pet. Applicants must have adequate affordability & acceptable credit.