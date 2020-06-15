All apartments in Wernersville
Find more places like 75 S REBER STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wernersville, PA
/
75 S REBER STREET
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:08 AM

75 S REBER STREET

75 South Reber Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

75 South Reber Street, Wernersville, PA 19565

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Available in August---NEWER Townhouse & Pet Friendly Too! The main floor features a living room, laundry area, and eat-in kitchen. The upper floor features 2 bedrooms and full bath. Neutral decor! Appliances including washer/dryer, refrigerator, range/oven, and dishwasher. Sprinkler systems plus high speed cable & internet ready. Centralized mail boxes and trash receptacles. 6x8,8x10,and 10x10 storage units maybe available too - additional terms apply. Park-like private setting, but close to all schools, parks, and conveniences. Rent includes: trash,snow removal on common driveway, lawn and shrubbery care. Additional terms apply for pets: + $25 per month for cat & dog(Adult weight under 35 lbs & breed approved by owner). $250 additional security deposit for pet. Max of 1 pet. Applicants must have adequate affordability & acceptable credit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 S REBER STREET have any available units?
75 S REBER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wernersville, PA.
What amenities does 75 S REBER STREET have?
Some of 75 S REBER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 S REBER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
75 S REBER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 S REBER STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 75 S REBER STREET is pet friendly.
Does 75 S REBER STREET offer parking?
No, 75 S REBER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 75 S REBER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75 S REBER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 S REBER STREET have a pool?
No, 75 S REBER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 75 S REBER STREET have accessible units?
No, 75 S REBER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 75 S REBER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75 S REBER STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 75 S REBER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 75 S REBER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Allentown, PALancaster, PAWest Chester, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PAPottstown, PARoyersford, PALebanon, PAExton, PAHarleysville, PADowningtown, PA
Malvern, PACoatesville, PAEmmaus, PAMacungie, PAMiddletown, PAAudubon, PAMillersville, PAShillington, PALeola, PAAmity Gardens, PAThorndale, PA
Breinigsville, PASummit Hill, PAHershey, PAWrightsville, PASpring City, PAKennett Square, PAHummelstown, PACollegeville, PAPaoli, PAChesterbrook, PARed Lion, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
Millersville University of PennsylvaniaMuhlenberg College
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Harrisburg