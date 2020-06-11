All apartments in Versailles
4902 3rd Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

4902 3rd Street

4902 3rd Street · (412) 520-7684
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4902 3rd Street, Versailles, PA 15132
McKeesport - White Oak

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
e-payments
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
e-payments
5/22/20

THIS UNIT IS ELIGIBLE FOR SECTION 8

***Please Read The Entire Add***

Virtual Tour: https://ths.li/Tlbqtt

Schedule a tour: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/4902-3rd-street?p=TenantTurner

Description: This is a nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom half of a duplex located in the Versailles boro area of the Mckeesport area of Pittsburgh. It is just minutes from grocery shopping. It has a wrap-around porch with a beautiful view. Rooms include 2 bedrooms, a living room, good size eat-in kitchen, and a bathroom.

Surrounding areas are: Surrounding areas are Elizabeth, West Mifflin, Jefferson Hills, Glassport, Mckeesport, Pleasant Hills, Dravosburg, and White Oak.

Parking: Street parking only.

Laundry: None.

A/C: None. Tenant is permitted to supply and install their own window units.

Tenants Responsibilities: Gas and electric only.

NO SMOKING

Pets: Pets may be considered with additional fees; however, uninsurable dog breeds are not permitted. Please ask us about our policy for your pet(s).

Pay your rent online
Submit Maintenance Requests Online

Applicants: There is a $35 application fee per adult tenant (and cosigner, if applicable). We perform a thorough screening of applicants and check credit, income, criminal background, eviction history, and references.

Insurance: Each tenant must have renters' insurance before picking up keys.

Schedule a tour: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/4902-3rd-street?p=TenantTurner

Apply for this property: https://thefullhouse.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=40291

Property Manager:
Keller Williams Realty - Pgh - East
The Full House LLC

412.593.6796 call or text for faster response
For information on us see www.thefullhousellc.com

For a list of our available units see https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/thefullhousellc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4902 3rd Street have any available units?
4902 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Versailles, PA.
What amenities does 4902 3rd Street have?
Some of 4902 3rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4902 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
4902 3rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4902 3rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4902 3rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 4902 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 4902 3rd Street does offer parking.
Does 4902 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4902 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4902 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 4902 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 4902 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 4902 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4902 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4902 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4902 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4902 3rd Street has units with air conditioning.
