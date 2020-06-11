Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking air conditioning e-payments

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking e-payments

5/22/20



THIS UNIT IS ELIGIBLE FOR SECTION 8



***Please Read The Entire Add***



Virtual Tour: https://ths.li/Tlbqtt



Schedule a tour: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/4902-3rd-street?p=TenantTurner



Description: This is a nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom half of a duplex located in the Versailles boro area of the Mckeesport area of Pittsburgh. It is just minutes from grocery shopping. It has a wrap-around porch with a beautiful view. Rooms include 2 bedrooms, a living room, good size eat-in kitchen, and a bathroom.



Surrounding areas are: Surrounding areas are Elizabeth, West Mifflin, Jefferson Hills, Glassport, Mckeesport, Pleasant Hills, Dravosburg, and White Oak.



Parking: Street parking only.



Laundry: None.



A/C: None. Tenant is permitted to supply and install their own window units.



Tenants Responsibilities: Gas and electric only.



NO SMOKING



Pets: Pets may be considered with additional fees; however, uninsurable dog breeds are not permitted. Please ask us about our policy for your pet(s).



Pay your rent online

Submit Maintenance Requests Online



Applicants: There is a $35 application fee per adult tenant (and cosigner, if applicable). We perform a thorough screening of applicants and check credit, income, criminal background, eviction history, and references.



Insurance: Each tenant must have renters' insurance before picking up keys.



Schedule a tour: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/4902-3rd-street?p=TenantTurner



Apply for this property: https://thefullhouse.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=40291



Property Manager:

Keller Williams Realty - Pgh - East

The Full House LLC



412.593.6796 call or text for faster response

For information on us see www.thefullhousellc.com



For a list of our available units see https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/thefullhousellc