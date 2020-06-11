4902 3rd Street

Amenities
THIS UNIT IS ELIGIBLE FOR SECTION 8
***Please Read The Entire Add***
Description: This is a nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom half of a duplex located in the Versailles boro area of the Mckeesport area of Pittsburgh. It is just minutes from grocery shopping. It has a wrap-around porch with a beautiful view. Rooms include 2 bedrooms, a living room, good size eat-in kitchen, and a bathroom.
Surrounding areas are: Surrounding areas are Elizabeth, West Mifflin, Jefferson Hills, Glassport, Mckeesport, Pleasant Hills, Dravosburg, and White Oak.
Parking: Street parking only.
Laundry: None.
A/C: None. Tenant is permitted to supply and install their own window units.
Tenants Responsibilities: Gas and electric only.
NO SMOKING
Pets: Pets may be considered with additional fees; however, uninsurable dog breeds are not permitted. Please ask us about our policy for your pet(s).
Applicants: There is a $35 application fee per adult tenant (and cosigner, if applicable). We perform a thorough screening of applicants and check credit, income, criminal background, eviction history, and references.
Insurance: Each tenant must have renters' insurance before picking up keys.
