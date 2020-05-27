1000 Walnut St

Amenities

Listed by NASSER REAL ESTATE, INC. (570) 342-4115, Michael Bouselli (570) 479-0810: Newly Re-modeled 2 Bedroom Apartment for rent in Taylor. Equipped with brand new cabinets, granite counter tops, and bathroom fixtures, this unit is located on the first floor for easy access in and out and showcases wall to wall Tuscan tile, new light fixtures, washer & dryer hookups, along with 2 spacious bedrooms. All utilities and lawn care expenses will be included in the rent. All tenants will need to fill out an application, along with a background check questionnaire.