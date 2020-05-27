All apartments in Taylor
Last updated May 27 2020 at 9:19 AM

1000 Walnut St

1000 Walnut Street · (570) 479-0810
Location

1000 Walnut Street, Taylor, PA 18517
Taylor

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Listed by NASSER REAL ESTATE, INC. (570) 342-4115, Michael Bouselli (570) 479-0810: Newly Re-modeled 2 Bedroom Apartment for rent in Taylor. Equipped with brand new cabinets, granite counter tops, and bathroom fixtures, this unit is located on the first floor for easy access in and out and showcases wall to wall Tuscan tile, new light fixtures, washer & dryer hookups, along with 2 spacious bedrooms. All utilities and lawn care expenses will be included in the rent. All tenants will need to fill out an application, along with a background check questionnaire.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Walnut St have any available units?
1000 Walnut St has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1000 Walnut St have?
Some of 1000 Walnut St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Walnut St currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Walnut St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Walnut St pet-friendly?
No, 1000 Walnut St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Taylor.
Does 1000 Walnut St offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Walnut St does offer parking.
Does 1000 Walnut St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Walnut St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Walnut St have a pool?
No, 1000 Walnut St does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Walnut St have accessible units?
No, 1000 Walnut St does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Walnut St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 Walnut St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 Walnut St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 Walnut St does not have units with air conditioning.
