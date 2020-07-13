/
pet friendly apartments
104 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Swissvale, PA
1705 Nevada Street
1705 Nevada Street, Swissvale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1705 Nevada Street Available 09/01/20 Renovated 2BR Townhouse w/Garage & Central Air! - * Recently renovated 2 Bedroom house! Refinished hard wood floors on the 1st floor, newer wall to wall carpeting in the bedrooms.
7620 Roslyn Street
7620 Roslyn Street, Swissvale, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1358 sqft
Newly Renovated Home in the Heart of Swissvale! Avail Now- Pet Friendly! - Beautifully remodeled home in the heart of Swissvale! Home features: - New Kitchen - Stainless Steel Appliances - Granite countertops - Glass Mosaic Backsplash - New Paint -
1625 Oak Grove Street
1625 Oak Grove Avenue, Swissvale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Pittsburgh. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.
2208 Hawthorne Avenue
2208 Hawthorne Avenue, Swissvale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
Very Large Rooms. Three Stories + Finished Basement in Swissvale. - Very Large Rooms. Three Stories + Finished Basement in Swissvale. Bedrooms are spacious in this unit. Two bedrooms and full bath on the second floor.
Squirrel Hill South
Walnut Towers at Frick Park
7070 Forward Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1068 sqft
Near Frick Park and public transportation. This community is also minutes from the university. On-site amenities include a fitness center, lounge area, and a pet-friendly space. Short-term leasing available. Non-smoking community.
Munhall
The Waterfront
611 East Waterfront Drive, Munhall, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,083
1515 sqft
Waterfront location with beautiful views and access to the Waterfront shopping districts. Spacious floor plans, washer/dryer in unit and luxurious finishes like crown molding and high ceilings.
147 LaCrosse Street
147 Lacrosse Street, Edgewood, PA
1 Bedroom
$830
850 sqft
147 LaCrosse Street Available 08/04/20 1BR | Lovely Suburban Location with quick Bus Access! - * Large 1BR apartment on tree lined street. Hardwood floors throughout.
Regent Square
600 Hampton Ave
600 Hampton Avenue, Wilkinsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
1 BR / 1 Bath Apartment in Wilkinsburg! On the busline to Downtown and 3 miles from Oakland CMU/Pitt, a great location. Close to Frick Park, with access to biking and hiking trails.
Franklin
600 Ross Ave Unit #1
600 Ross Ave, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Apartment in the Heart of Wilkinsburg!!! Completely Furnished directly across the street from the Pennsylvania Train Station! Former office space converted into luxury apartment! Property Highlights: - Fully
Kelly West
549 South Trenton Avenue
549 South Trenton Avenue, Wilkinsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 3BR Townhouse w/Garage & Central Air (Regent Square) - • Renovated 3BR townhouse in Regent Square.
27 McKelvey
27 Mckelvey Avenue, Edgewood, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1050 sqft
SPACIOUS 2nd FLOOR Apartment with GARAGE - Property Id: 234988 CARPET IS PULLED AND HARDWOOD BEING REFINISHED! IN THIS DARLING 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH WITH GARAGE + BASEMENT.
Regent Square
143 Race St
143 Race Street, Edgewood, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Available Now - This amazing 2 Bedroom/1 Bath second-floor apartment sits right down the street from Koenig field in Edgewood.
Swisshelm Park
1131 Uptegraf St
1131 Uptegraf Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1300 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Pittsburgh. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.
Regent Square
315 Barnes St Floor 3
315 Barnes Street, Wilkinsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
Fully furnished 3rd floor one-bedroom/one-bathroom apartment! Fantastic Location! 3-story Victorian home located on a quiet street just outside of Regent Square.
Shadyside
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,504
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,704
1264 sqft
Located in East End Pittsburgh, close to Target, Whole Foods and Mellon Park. Residents enjoy units with expansive windows, stainless steel appliances and hotel-inspired baths. Community offers health center, yoga studio and fire pits.
The Docks
501 Riverfront Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,523
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,332
1405 sqft
Fantastic views of the Allegheny River. Within walking distance to area restaurants and near Route 28. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, garage, and playground. Courtyard area.
East Liberty
Coda on Centre
5765 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,640
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1077 sqft
At the crossroads of East Liberty and Shadyside rises Coda on Centre.
East Liberty
Walnut on Highland
121 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,507
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly homes with keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a fitness center, 24/7 maintenance, and covered parking. Located in the revamped East Liberty neighborhood.
Squirrel Hill South
Gateway at Summerset
1876 Parkview Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,482
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,227
1155 sqft
At The Gateway at Summerset you can escape the hustle and bustle of the city without ever leaving Pittsburgh.
North Oakland
Old King Edward
4603 Bayard Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$800
295 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,105
490 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1411 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Old King Edward in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
North Oakland
Royal York
3955 Bigelow Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1316 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Royal York in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
North Oakland
Bayard Manor
4600 Bayard Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,045
610 sqft
4600 Bayard Street, apt.
Southside Flats
The Flats at Southside Works
2635 East Carson Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,302
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1219 sqft
The Flats @ SouthSide Works offers modern city living within walking distance of all the shopping, dining and fun that SouthSide Works has to offer.
Shadyside
Bakery Living Orange
6480 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,575
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,780
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1118 sqft
A smoke-free community with bike trails, a well-equipped fitness center, and a business center, among other amenities. Homes feature keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and gourmet kitchens. Opposite Bakery Square.
