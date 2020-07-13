Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:16 AM

104 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Swissvale, PA

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1705 Nevada Street
1705 Nevada Street, Swissvale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1705 Nevada Street Available 09/01/20 Renovated 2BR Townhouse w/Garage & Central Air! - * Recently renovated 2 Bedroom house! Refinished hard wood floors on the 1st floor, newer wall to wall carpeting in the bedrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7620 Roslyn Street
7620 Roslyn Street, Swissvale, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1358 sqft
Newly Renovated Home in the Heart of Swissvale! Avail Now- Pet Friendly! - Beautifully remodeled home in the heart of Swissvale! Home features: - New Kitchen - Stainless Steel Appliances - Granite countertops - Glass Mosaic Backsplash - New Paint -

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1625 Oak Grove Street
1625 Oak Grove Avenue, Swissvale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Pittsburgh. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2208 Hawthorne Avenue
2208 Hawthorne Avenue, Swissvale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
Very Large Rooms. Three Stories + Finished Basement in Swissvale. - Very Large Rooms. Three Stories + Finished Basement in Swissvale. Bedrooms are spacious in this unit. Two bedrooms and full bath on the second floor.
Results within 1 mile of Swissvale
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Squirrel Hill South
Walnut Towers at Frick Park
7070 Forward Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1068 sqft
Near Frick Park and public transportation. This community is also minutes from the university. On-site amenities include a fitness center, lounge area, and a pet-friendly space. Short-term leasing available. Non-smoking community.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Munhall
The Waterfront
611 East Waterfront Drive, Munhall, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,083
1515 sqft
Waterfront location with beautiful views and access to the Waterfront shopping districts. Spacious floor plans, washer/dryer in unit and luxurious finishes like crown molding and high ceilings.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
147 LaCrosse Street
147 Lacrosse Street, Edgewood, PA
1 Bedroom
$830
850 sqft
147 LaCrosse Street Available 08/04/20 1BR | Lovely Suburban Location with quick Bus Access! - * Large 1BR apartment on tree lined street. Hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Regent Square
600 Hampton Ave
600 Hampton Avenue, Wilkinsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
1 BR / 1 Bath Apartment in Wilkinsburg! On the busline to Downtown and 3 miles from Oakland CMU/Pitt, a great location. Close to Frick Park, with access to biking and hiking trails.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Franklin
600 Ross Ave Unit #1
600 Ross Ave, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Apartment in the Heart of Wilkinsburg!!! Completely Furnished directly across the street from the Pennsylvania Train Station! Former office space converted into luxury apartment! Property Highlights: - Fully

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kelly West
549 South Trenton Avenue
549 South Trenton Avenue, Wilkinsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 3BR Townhouse w/Garage & Central Air (Regent Square) - • Renovated 3BR townhouse in Regent Square.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
27 McKelvey
27 Mckelvey Avenue, Edgewood, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1050 sqft
SPACIOUS 2nd FLOOR Apartment with GARAGE - Property Id: 234988 CARPET IS PULLED AND HARDWOOD BEING REFINISHED! IN THIS DARLING 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH WITH GARAGE + BASEMENT.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Regent Square
143 Race St
143 Race Street, Edgewood, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Available Now - This amazing 2 Bedroom/1 Bath second-floor apartment sits right down the street from Koenig field in Edgewood.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Swisshelm Park
1131 Uptegraf St
1131 Uptegraf Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1300 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Pittsburgh. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Regent Square
315 Barnes St Floor 3
315 Barnes Street, Wilkinsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
Fully furnished 3rd floor one-bedroom/one-bathroom apartment! Fantastic Location! 3-story Victorian home located on a quiet street just outside of Regent Square.
Results within 5 miles of Swissvale
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
15 Units Available
Shadyside
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,504
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,704
1264 sqft
Located in East End Pittsburgh, close to Target, Whole Foods and Mellon Park. Residents enjoy units with expansive windows, stainless steel appliances and hotel-inspired baths. Community offers health center, yoga studio and fire pits.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
The Docks
501 Riverfront Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,523
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,332
1405 sqft
Fantastic views of the Allegheny River. Within walking distance to area restaurants and near Route 28. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, garage, and playground. Courtyard area.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
East Liberty
Coda on Centre
5765 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,640
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1077 sqft
At the crossroads of East Liberty and Shadyside rises Coda on Centre.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
East Liberty
Walnut on Highland
121 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,507
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly homes with keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a fitness center, 24/7 maintenance, and covered parking. Located in the revamped East Liberty neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Squirrel Hill South
Gateway at Summerset
1876 Parkview Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,482
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,227
1155 sqft
At The Gateway at Summerset you can escape the hustle and bustle of the city without ever leaving Pittsburgh.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
9 Units Available
North Oakland
Old King Edward
4603 Bayard Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$800
295 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,105
490 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1411 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Old King Edward in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
13 Units Available
North Oakland
Royal York
3955 Bigelow Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1316 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Royal York in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
North Oakland
Bayard Manor
4600 Bayard Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,045
610 sqft
4600 Bayard Street, apt.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
13 Units Available
Southside Flats
The Flats at Southside Works
2635 East Carson Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,302
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1219 sqft
The Flats @ SouthSide Works offers modern city living within walking distance of all the shopping, dining and fun that SouthSide Works has to offer.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Shadyside
Bakery Living Orange
6480 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,575
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,780
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1118 sqft
A smoke-free community with bike trails, a well-equipped fitness center, and a business center, among other amenities. Homes feature keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and gourmet kitchens. Opposite Bakery Square.

