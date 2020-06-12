/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
202 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Swissvale, PA
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2249 Milligan Ave
2249 Milligan Avenue, Swissvale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$950
HUGE 3 bedroom 1 bathroom Home in Swissvale! - HUGE 3BD 1BA House -Newly updated! -Updated flooring throughout -All new windows -Sunny rooms with all natural light -Freshly painted -Mix of carpeting and laminate wood -Attached 1 car garage -Nice
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7024 Blackhawk St
7024 Blackhawk Street, Swissvale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
Updated 3BR/1 Bath in Swisshelm Park/Swissvale! Convenient location nestled between Frick Park and Edgewood! Property Highlights: - New paint throughout -Hardwood floors - Renovated kitchen & bathroom -Separate living room & dining room -Great
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
7322 Whipple St
7322 Whipple Street, Swissvale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available for immediate occupancy. Completely renovated for rent in Swissvale. All brand new appliance and great location.
1 of 20
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2208 Hawthorne Avenue
2208 Hawthorne Avenue, Swissvale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
Very Large Rooms. Three Stories + Finished Basement in Swissvale. - Very Large Rooms. Three Stories + Finished Basement in Swissvale. Bedrooms are spacious in this unit. Two bedrooms and full bath on the second floor.
Results within 1 mile of Swissvale
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Munhall
11 Units Available
The Waterfront
611 East Waterfront Drive, Munhall, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,183
1515 sqft
Waterfront location with beautiful views and access to the Waterfront shopping districts. Spacious floor plans, washer/dryer in unit and luxurious finishes like crown molding and high ceilings.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greater Park Place
1 Unit Available
7726 Brashear St Unit 2
7726 Brashear Street, Wilkinsburg, PA
NEWLY UPDATED! 4 BR 1 1/2 Bath Apartment in Point Breeze. Fantastic location! Only 1 mile from the popular Regent Square.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Princetone Park
1 Unit Available
623 Princeton Blvd
623 Princeton Boulevard, Wilkinsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1160 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom House - **Due to the COVID-19 all showings have been put on pause until the end of April** If you are interested in viewing this property request a showing and a follow up email will go out towards the end of next week.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Braddock Hills - Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
702 Cascade Rd
702 Cascade Road, Forest Hills, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Available 07/01/20 Available for July 1, 2020 Move in. *** PLEASE NOTE - WE DO NOT ACCEPT PHONE CALLS FOR SCHEDULING APPOINTMENTS. ALL APPOINTMENTS MUST BE SCHEDULED VIA EMAIL *** 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kelly West
1 Unit Available
549 South Trenton Avenue
549 South Trenton Avenue, Wilkinsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Trenton Square Townhomes - 549 549 South Trenton Avenue Available 07/04/20 Beautifully Renovated 3BR Townhouse w/Garage & Central Air (Regent Square) - Renovated 3BR townhouse in Regent Square.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
215 E 15th Ave Allegheny County
215 East 15th Avenue, Homestead, PA
3 Bedrooms
$695
1472 sqft
HOMESTEAD (Pittsburgh): 2-story home with yard garage and more! - 2 story with garage a plus! Hardwood floors. Features 2 bed/1 bath. Walk to schools and shops in the Homestead section of Pittsburgh. Please visit www.arps.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Swisshelm Park
1 Unit Available
1312 Pocono St
1312 Pocono Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Swisshelm Park at it's best! Grand 3 story home with room to relax or entertain. Four bedrooms and two full baths : that's just the start ! Available furnished or non-furnished. Move right in. Huge patio and table - top level back yard too.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Regent Square
1 Unit Available
407 Biddle Ave
407 Biddle Avenue, Wilkinsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Light Bright Airy and Spacious First Floor Regent Square Apartment availablability negotiable. Many period details in place.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Braddock Hills - Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
407 Biddle st
407 Biddle Ave, Forest Hills, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
AVAILABLE 8/1/2020 Fabulous Arts& Craft unit with many period details in place. This spacious apartment offers 3 Bedrooms, kitchen, dining room, living room, and sun porch, front and back balcony with central A/C & On-site laundry facilities.
Results within 5 miles of Swissvale
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Shadyside
3 Units Available
Elmer Street Apartments
5610 Elmer St, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,933
1420 sqft
This charming, beautiful building is near public transportation, the University of Pitt, and Carnegie Mellon. Each home offers updated interiors and several floor plan options. Non-smoking building. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Shadyside
1 Unit Available
Holden Street Apartments
5733 Holden St, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1419 sqft
Charming community near Walnut Street and the downtown area. Close to the universities. On-site laundry facilities, maintenance services, and green space. Non-smoking community. Pet-friendly. Updated interiors.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Squirrel Hill South
1 Unit Available
Forbes Terrace
5703 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy a beautiful courtyard, on-site parking and gorgeous landscaping at this community. Apartments are pet-friendly and offer in-unit laundry and smoke-free living. Property is near Squirrel Hill's shopping district and the Carnegie Library.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Squirrel Hill South
1 Unit Available
Beacon Commons
5629 Beacon Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1157 sqft
Situated in the Squirrel Hill District and moments from Davis Playground and The Manor theater, this community provides beautiful landscaping, on-site parking and a pet-friendly environment. Smoke-free apartments with in-unit laundry and beautifully appointed interiors.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Squirrel Hill South
1 Unit Available
Walnut on Wightman
1720 Wightman Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
St. Edmund's Academy, Forbes Avenue and Schenley Drive are convenient to this community. Residents have bike storage and on-site parking at the smoke-free community. Units include balconies/patios, additional storage and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
North Oakland
18 Units Available
Royal York
3955 Bigelow Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1919 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Royal York in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
The Docks
501 Riverfront Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,332
1405 sqft
Fantastic views of the Allegheny River. Within walking distance to area restaurants and near Route 28. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, garage, and playground. Courtyard area.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated May 15 at 02:37pm
North Oakland
8 Units Available
Schenley Apartments
4101 Bigelow Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
Modern apartment homes with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and hardwood flooring. Abundant natural light and unbeatable city views. Community amenities include movie theater and basketball court.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated January 14 at 06:12pm
Shadyside
Contact for Availability
Kenmawr Apartments
401 Shady Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Kenmawr Apartments in Pittsburgh, PA offer cheery units with lots of light, hardwood floors and dishwashers. Choice Shadyside location. Multiple floor plans to suit your needs.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Shadyside
1 Unit Available
504 Maryland Avenue #2
504 Maryland Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
504 Maryland Avenue - 2 Available 08/01/20 Affordable 4 Bedroom In Shadyside! Lots of Room! Avail August 1st! Call Today - 504 Maryland Avenue, Apt #2 Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Monthly Rent: $2,365.00 + Utilities **Water and Sewage is $100.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Bloomfield
1 Unit Available
438 South Atlantic Avenue #2
438 South Atlantic Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
Pittsburgh Living - Lots of Space, Parking & Hardwood Floors! - 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Monthly Rent: $1,845.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PA
Munhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAJefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PAWashington, PA