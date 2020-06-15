303 E Mountain Top Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

THIS IS A RENT TO OWN - NOT A RENTAL.

OR

Owner will look at all (REASONABLE OFFERS) if you have your own financing.



2 Year Option to Buy. Requires an initial $10,000 Down Payment. This does credit the home price 100%. Plus the first months lease payment for keys.



Home Price is $284,900 Monthly $2075 per month



DESCRIPTION:

Lease To Own or Purchase our large single family home with an awesome view of the mountains that sits on 1.6 acres of land. It consists of 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths and 1 1/2 car garage in addition to plenty of parking in the driveway. There is approximately 2,600 square feet that includes a finished basement with an additional Den / Bedroom plus lots of storage. It has a large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings. We have a large composite deck with area to install a pool in addition to hookups for a hot tub just outside the basement door. Very quiet neighborhood, private, and close to the towns of Summit Hill, Jim Thorpe, and Leighton.



(RLNE5824061)