Last updated June 15 2020

303 E Mountain Top Rd

303 East Mountain Top Road · (435) 327-2229
Location

303 East Mountain Top Road, Summit Hill, PA 18250

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2075 · Avail. now

$2,075

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
THIS IS A RENT TO OWN - NOT A RENTAL.
OR
Owner will look at all (REASONABLE OFFERS) if you have your own financing.

2 Year Option to Buy. Requires an initial $10,000 Down Payment. This does credit the home price 100%. Plus the first months lease payment for keys.

Home Price is $284,900 Monthly $2075 per month

DESCRIPTION:
Lease To Own or Purchase our large single family home with an awesome view of the mountains that sits on 1.6 acres of land. It consists of 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths and 1 1/2 car garage in addition to plenty of parking in the driveway. There is approximately 2,600 square feet that includes a finished basement with an additional Den / Bedroom plus lots of storage. It has a large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings. We have a large composite deck with area to install a pool in addition to hookups for a hot tub just outside the basement door. Very quiet neighborhood, private, and close to the towns of Summit Hill, Jim Thorpe, and Leighton.

(RLNE5824061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

