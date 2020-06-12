/
3 bedroom apartments
11 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Shillington, PA
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Shillington
1 Unit Available
616 March St
616 March Street, Shillington, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1176 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home in Reading - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath is located in Shillington, PA. It is located on a quiet street, close to shopping centers and restaurants. It features are large livingroom with hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
District 6
1 Unit Available
519 N 11th Street
519 North 11th Street, Reading, PA
Beautiful large 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - 4-5 Bedroom, 2 full bath spacious home. Completely renovated and upgraded with large master bedroom and walk around side deck. Off street parking.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
St. Mary's
1 Unit Available
1390 Perkiomen Ave 2nd FL
1390 Perkiomen Avenue, Reading, PA
Large 4 Bedroom/1 bathroom w/ back porch - Property Id: 50938 This is a Large 4 bedroom apartment in Reading. The monthly rent includes FREE Water, sewer, and Trash pick-up, saving you over $100 in utility cost per month alone.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
District 8
1 Unit Available
1541 Perkiomen Ave 1st fl
1541 Perkiomen Avenue, Reading, PA
LARGE 5 bedroom/1.5 baths Townhouse, Great Loc - Property Id: 50803 This is a Large 5 bedroom Townhouse in Reading. The monthly rent includes FREE Water, sewer, and Trash pick-up, saving you over $100 in utility cost per month alone.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
235 Rummels Ct
235 Rummel's Court, Reading, PA
3 Bedrooms
$750
436 sqft
Freshly Painted 3 bedroom home - This very nice freshly painted 3 bedroom home is a great opportunity for someone to move into a nice area of the city of reading. Very close to bus stop and corner stores. It has gas heat forced air gas hot water.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Whitfield
1 Unit Available
2305 Grandview Blv
2305 Grandview Boulevard, Whitfield, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
close to everything -school wilson school district ,near transportation,great back and front yards, we cut the grass
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
West Reading
1 Unit Available
351 LINDEN LANE
351 Linden Lane, West Reading, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1120 sqft
Recently renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath in West Reading. Off street parking and one car garage is a plus. Walking distance to the Reading Hospital, Reading Museum and Penn Ave. Washer/Dryer and refrigerator included in the rental
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
217 Upland Ave
217 Upland Avenue, Reading, PA
3 Bedrooms
$950
Cozy 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home in Reading - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Wyomissing
1 Unit Available
712 Christopher Dr.
712 Christopher Dr, Wyomissing, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Great Seven Oaks Condo - Newly redone Seven Oaks condo. Located across from the Wyomissing Movie Theater and within walking distance to Penn State Berks Campus and Grings Mill park and recreation area.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Center City
1 Unit Available
530 Elm St. - 1
530 Elm St, Reading, PA
3 Bedrooms
$950
950 sqft
Massive! 3 bed 1000sqft Spacious first floor unit with garden access. New Bath, Vanity & Medicine Cabinet.. New kitchen range/oven and refrigerator (energy star) Stainless steel hood.
Last updated May 19 at 12:16pm
Lorane
33 Units Available
Exeter Village
200 Eastwick Dr, Reading, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1323 sqft
Near I-176, Downtown Reading and the Turnpike. Apartments feature private patios, eat-in kitchens, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Onsite amenities include a car care center, cardio fitness center, playground and pool.
