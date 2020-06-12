/
2 bedroom apartments
178 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sharpsburg, PA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
221 N Main St Unit #2
221 North Main Street, Sharpsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 BR / 1 Bath in Sharpsburg! In the heart of the revitalized Sharpsburg business district - Walk to bars, restaurants, parks, and more! Highlights: - Dishwasher - Garbage Disposal - Double Pane Windows - Granite countertop - Stainless steel
Results within 1 mile of Sharpsburg
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Morningside
1 Unit Available
7120 Baker Street
7120 Baker Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
7120 Baker Street Available 08/01/20 7120 Baker Street - Two Bedroom House One and a Half Baths Third Floor Bonus Room Open Kitchen w/ Granite Counters Stainless Appliances Hardwood Floors Laundry Rear Yard (RLNE5854831)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stanton Heights
1 Unit Available
4385 Coleridge St Upper
4385 Coleridge Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
750 sqft
4385 Coleridge St upper duplex in Pittsburgh - Property Id: 297664 Luxury Upper unit Duplex in the Stanton Heights Neighborhood of Pittsburgh.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Aspinwall
1 Unit Available
208 Emerson Ave
208 Emerson Avenue, Aspinwall, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
The first floor, two-bedroom apartment of an up and down duplex in Aspinall. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout with big bright rooms. There is a new refrigerator in the kitchen with a gas stove and cork flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Sharpsburg
Last updated June 12 at 06:47pm
Lower Lawrenceville
12 Units Available
Arsenal 201
3922 Foster St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,361
1070 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy-efficient appliances and in-wall USB ports. The mixed-use living space promotes a walkable lifestyle, as does proximity to shopping and public transit.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
East Liberty
11 Units Available
Coda on Centre
5765 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1077 sqft
At the crossroads of East Liberty and Shadyside rises Coda on Centre.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Strip District
36 Units Available
Yards at Three Crossings
2645 Railroad St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1160 sqft
The Yards at 3 Crossings is Pittsburgh’s freshest riverfront apartment residence stocked with the amenities you are looking for … and then some.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Shadyside
20 Units Available
Bakery Living Orange
6480 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1118 sqft
A smoke-free community with bike trails, a well-equipped fitness center, and a business center, among other amenities. Homes feature keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and gourmet kitchens. Opposite Bakery Square.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Strip District
18 Units Available
Edge 1909
1909 Waterfront Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,696
1295 sqft
Great location in the Strip District close to museums, shops and restaurants. Community features a club room, dog park and panoramic views. Units have white quartz countertops, high ceilings and solar shades.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Troy Hill
31 Units Available
Heinz Lofts
300 Heinz St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1203 sqft
Added to the list of Pittsburgh historic landmarks in 2004, our unique Strip District apartments boast stunning 1890s architecture on the outside, with sleek contemporary interiors and upgraded modern amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Squirrel Hill South
8 Units Available
5644 Hempstead Road
5645 Hempstead Rd, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
949 sqft
Community provides garage parking, bike storage and on-site laundry facilities. Units include high-speed internet access, balconies and a full range of appliances. Located in the Squirrel Hill district adjacent to Davis Playground and Hobart Street.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Squirrel Hill South
9 Units Available
Walnut Towers at Frick Park
7070 Forward Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1068 sqft
Near Frick Park and public transportation. This community is also minutes from the university. On-site amenities include a fitness center, lounge area, and a pet-friendly space. Short-term leasing available. Non-smoking community.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Shadyside
1 Unit Available
Bellefonte Street Apartments
5500 Elmer St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
803 sqft
Near upscale retail shops and trendy restaurant. A short distance from Squirrel Hill and the downtown area. Each community has 24-hour maintenance. All non-smoking buildings. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Bloomfield
1 Unit Available
Noodle Factory
4646 Friendship Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
708 sqft
An upscale and contemporary community in an urban area. Close to the hospital and Liberty Avenue. Homes feature high ceilings, exposed wood and brick, and ample storage. Industrial look. Easy commuting.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
North Oakland
18 Units Available
Royal York
3955 Bigelow Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1316 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Royal York in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
North Oakland
16 Units Available
King Edward Apartments
4601 Bayard St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1303 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at King Edward Apartments in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:33pm
Shadyside
13 Units Available
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,704
1264 sqft
Located in East End Pittsburgh, close to Target, Whole Foods and Mellon Park. Residents enjoy units with expansive windows, stainless steel appliances and hotel-inspired baths. Community offers health center, yoga studio and fire pits.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
The Docks
501 Riverfront Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1287 sqft
Fantastic views of the Allegheny River. Within walking distance to area restaurants and near Route 28. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, garage, and playground. Courtyard area.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
East Liberty
4 Units Available
The Penn at Walnut on Highland
111 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,458
1278 sqft
Luxury apartments with in-unit washers, private balconies, and gourmet kitchens. Residents have access to a fully equipped fitness center, bike storage, and a business center, among other amenities. Located in East Liberty.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Shadyside
11 Units Available
Shadyside Commons
401 Amberson Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1009 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in a historic downtown building near Carnegie Mellon, the University of Pittsburgh and great city parks. Air-conditioned units with lofts, ceiling fans and oversized closets.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Southside Flats
5 Units Available
Hot Metal Flats
2900 Sidney St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,092
1157 sqft
A pet-friendly community with an outdoor lounge, bicycle storage, and a heated sundeck for residents. Homes feature private balconies and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Squirrel Hill South
2 Units Available
Hobart Court
5559 Hobart St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
855 sqft
Community is minutes from Davis Playground and Murray Avenue's shopping. Non-smoking, pet-friendly building with on-site laundry facilities. Apartments have plenty of natural light and large closets. Residents have access to a Resident Portal.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Shadyside
1 Unit Available
S. Negley Avenue
810 S Negley Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
662 sqft
In the heart of the area's universities, near the downtown area, and a short walk from nightlife. Each home offers open living space, ample natural light, and lots of storage. Non-smoking buildings. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Squirrel Hill South
3 Units Available
Walnut on the Park
5326 Pocusset St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
775 sqft
Situated near Schenley Park, Squirrel Hill South and I-376, this community provides residents with on-site parking, convenient shuttle stop and a bike trail. Apartments include patios/balconies, a full range of appliances and a pet-friendly atmosphere.
