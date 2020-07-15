74 William St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

Price Drop! Exclusive Property Near Downtown - Property Id: 93698



Terms:

*Discounted rent! $1,400 if paid on or before the 1st of each month w/ 2 yr lease agreement.*

--

Details:

Large executive townhome with tons of character across 3 floors of living space. Features include central air, finished basement w/ full wet bar, custom tray ceilings, jacuzzi tub, & hardwood floors. Steps to revitalized downtown Pittston.



Minutes from I-81, Avoca International Airport, and Scranton Wilkes-Barre metro areas. Off street garage parking is included.

--

Requirements:

No smoking, NO pets, no exceptions.

Successful applicant will have established rental history, verifiable stable employment, and pass background check requirements.



Contact Matt via voice or text @ 570-237-2009 to schedule private showing.

Carlazio Property Holdings, LLC

No Pets Allowed



