Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:09 PM

74 William St

74 William St · (570) 237-2009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

74 William St, Pittston, PA 18640
Pittston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $1400 · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 2430 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Price Drop! Exclusive Property Near Downtown - Property Id: 93698

Terms:
*Discounted rent! $1,400 if paid on or before the 1st of each month w/ 2 yr lease agreement.*
--
Details:
Large executive townhome with tons of character across 3 floors of living space. Features include central air, finished basement w/ full wet bar, custom tray ceilings, jacuzzi tub, & hardwood floors. Steps to revitalized downtown Pittston.

Minutes from I-81, Avoca International Airport, and Scranton Wilkes-Barre metro areas. Off street garage parking is included.
--
Requirements:
No smoking, NO pets, no exceptions.
Successful applicant will have established rental history, verifiable stable employment, and pass background check requirements.

Contact Matt via voice or text @ 570-237-2009 to schedule private showing.
Carlazio Property Holdings, LLC
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93698
Property Id 93698

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5887431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 William St have any available units?
74 William St has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 74 William St have?
Some of 74 William St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74 William St currently offering any rent specials?
74 William St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 William St pet-friendly?
No, 74 William St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittston.
Does 74 William St offer parking?
Yes, 74 William St offers parking.
Does 74 William St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 74 William St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 William St have a pool?
No, 74 William St does not have a pool.
Does 74 William St have accessible units?
No, 74 William St does not have accessible units.
Does 74 William St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 74 William St has units with dishwashers.
Does 74 William St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 74 William St has units with air conditioning.
