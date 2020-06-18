All apartments in Pittston
Find more places like 38 Swallow St Apt C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittston, PA
/
38 Swallow St Apt C
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

38 Swallow St Apt C

38 Swallow Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

38 Swallow Street, Pittston, PA 18640
Pittston

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Apt C Available 07/01/20 Newly Renovated Apartment Near Many Amenities - Property Id: 287985

Contact 570-237-2009 to get on the showing list!
Showings will begin around 6/15/2020.
$900/month on 1 year lease
$850/month on 2 year lease

Completely renovated apartment on huge corner lot available 7/1/2020! New flooring, tile, and fixtures throughout. 1 BR 1 bath, W/D hookups, eat in kitchen, patio, and yard. Much on street parking is available.

The apartment is in walking distance to revitalized Pittston downtown, restaurants, public transportation, schools, and short drive to I-81/I-476/Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport.

Successful applicant will be able to provide current employer information with proof of income, personal references, rental history, and pass a background check with no criminal history or recent evictions.

No smoking or any pets - no exceptions!

Contact Matt @ Carlazio Property Holdings, LLC
570-237-2009
carlazioproperties@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287985
Property Id 287985

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5808058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Swallow St Apt C have any available units?
38 Swallow St Apt C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittston, PA.
What amenities does 38 Swallow St Apt C have?
Some of 38 Swallow St Apt C's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Swallow St Apt C currently offering any rent specials?
38 Swallow St Apt C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Swallow St Apt C pet-friendly?
Yes, 38 Swallow St Apt C is pet friendly.
Does 38 Swallow St Apt C offer parking?
No, 38 Swallow St Apt C does not offer parking.
Does 38 Swallow St Apt C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 Swallow St Apt C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Swallow St Apt C have a pool?
No, 38 Swallow St Apt C does not have a pool.
Does 38 Swallow St Apt C have accessible units?
No, 38 Swallow St Apt C does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Swallow St Apt C have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 Swallow St Apt C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38 Swallow St Apt C have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 Swallow St Apt C does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Allentown, PAWilkes-Barre, PABloomsburg, PABangor, PA
Dunmore, PAScranton, PAEast Stroudsburg, PA
Pen Argyl, PAKingston, PASummit Hill, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Muhlenberg College