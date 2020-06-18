38 Swallow St Apt C

Amenities

Newly Renovated Apartment Near Many Amenities



Contact 570-237-2009 to get on the showing list!

Showings will begin around 6/15/2020.

$900/month on 1 year lease

$850/month on 2 year lease



Completely renovated apartment on huge corner lot available 7/1/2020! New flooring, tile, and fixtures throughout. 1 BR 1 bath, W/D hookups, eat in kitchen, patio, and yard. Much on street parking is available.



The apartment is in walking distance to revitalized Pittston downtown, restaurants, public transportation, schools, and short drive to I-81/I-476/Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport.



Successful applicant will be able to provide current employer information with proof of income, personal references, rental history, and pass a background check with no criminal history or recent evictions.



No smoking or any pets - no exceptions!



Contact Matt @ Carlazio Property Holdings, LLC

570-237-2009

carlazioproperties@gmail.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287985

