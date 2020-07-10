/
apartments with washer dryer
14 Apartments for rent in Murrysville, PA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
11 Units Available
Marquis Place
1000 Marquis Pl, Murrysville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac, Marquis Place Apartments offers a tranquil environment, not often found in apartment living, without compromising accessibility.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
104 Georgetown Ln.
104 Georgetown Lane, Murrysville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Three bd/4 bth townhouse in park like setting. - Property Id: 305754 This spacious townhouse/condo is located in an established park like setting.
Results within 5 miles of Murrysville
Last updated July 10 at 06:18pm
28 Units Available
Stonecliffe
1010 Stonecliffe Dr, Monroeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$735
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2700 sqft
An inviting stone entranceway leads you to manicured lawns, lush landscaping and a sense of quiet community in the heart of bustling Monroeville. Our 20-time Apartment Excellence Award winning community has all you want in style and convenience.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
310 Jefferson Ct
310 Jefferson Court, Monroeville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Check out this light-filled, ranch style 3BR/2 Bath home in Monroeville! It features a full kitchen with bar top, washer and dryer in unit, hardwood floors, and a huge outdoor deck perfect for hosting friends! Located in a quiet neighborhood part of
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Amadell Apartments
1954 Amato Drive, Allegheny County, PA
Studio
$560
1 Bedroom
Ask
Enjoy the beauty of nature in these unbelievably magnificent apartments located in North Versailles.
Results within 10 miles of Murrysville
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Braddock Hills - Forest Hills
2145 Ardmore Blvd
2145 Ardmore Boulevard, Forest Hills, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
1 Bedroom with Den Available 09/01/20 Now Available September! 1 Bedroom apartment w/ den in Forest Hills for $625/month. Hardwood floors, fully equipped kitchen, access to laundry on site. Call today to view! 412-271-5550 (RLNE4701206)
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
133 Rivermont Ct
133 Rivermont Court, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Welcome to 133 Rivermont Court in the private community of Highland Woods. This is an end unit right across the street from the community pool. Enter to an open concept dining room and living room.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill
7247 Beacon Hill Drive
7247 Beacon Hill Drive, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1259 sqft
Choose white or espresso kitchen cabinets for this renovated apartment! See the model unit on our website for more pictures of what this will look like when completed.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill
7451 Light House Point
7451 Lighthouse Pt, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1259 sqft
Available for a lease to begin right away! This first floor apartment features a private patio with large sliding glass doors, a master suite with bathroom attached, and abundant storage space throughout.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill
7264 Beacon Hill Drive
7264 Beacon Hill Drive, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1259 sqft
This first floor apartment features a private patio with large sliding glass doors, a master suite with bathroom attached, and abundant storage space throughout.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
959 5th Ave
959 5th Avenue, East McKeesport, PA
2 Bedrooms
$900
First floor unit has 2 bedrooms & 1 full bath which includes washer & dryer in this unit. Finally unwind from the day with a rural feel relaxing on the back decking.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill
7524 Penn Bridge Court
7524 Penn Bridge Court, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1259 sqft
Choose white or espresso kitchen cabinets for this renovated apartment! See the model unit on our website for more pictures of what this will look like when completed.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
318 S. Pennsylvania Avenue, Apartment #5
318 S Pennsylvania Ave, Greensburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
We are excited to be offering an amazing pet friendly 100% renovated apartment building at the end of a very popular street in downtown Greensburg. Students are welcome! 318 S.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
957 5th Ave
957 5th Avenue, East McKeesport, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
Top unit has 2 bedrooms & 1 full bath which includes washer & dryer in this unit. Finally unwind from the day with a rural feel relaxing on the back decking.
