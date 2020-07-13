/
apartments with pool
13 Apartments for rent in Murrysville, PA with pool
10 Units Available
Marquis Place
1000 Marquis Pl, Murrysville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac, Marquis Place Apartments offers a tranquil environment, not often found in apartment living, without compromising accessibility.
1 Unit Available
104 Georgetown Ln.
104 Georgetown Lane, Murrysville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Three bd/4 bth townhouse in park like setting. - Property Id: 305754 This spacious townhouse/condo is located in an established park like setting.
Results within 5 miles of Murrysville
15 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
1500 Eagle Ridge Dr, Monroeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$980
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1003 sqft
Spacious apartments with cathedral ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and oversized wood decks or patios in a private wooded setting convenient to I-376. Property offers two lighted tennis courts and twin heated swimming pools with a waterfall.
8 Units Available
Walnut Crossings
4175 Ivanhoe Dr, Monroeville, PA
Studio
$800
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
1125 sqft
A charming community located near the highway and area shopping. Near the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Homes feature updated interiors with a balcony or patio. On-site business center, covered parking, and fitness center.
39 Units Available
The Flats at Fox Hill
1120 Fox Hill Dr, Monroeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$750
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1190 sqft
Welcome home to The Flats at Fox Hill Apartments, located in Monroeville, Pennsylvania! The Flats at Fox Hill Apartments offers relaxing and inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with many great amenities including a refreshing
28 Units Available
Stonecliffe
1010 Stonecliffe Dr, Monroeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$735
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2700 sqft
An inviting stone entranceway leads you to manicured lawns, lush landscaping and a sense of quiet community in the heart of bustling Monroeville. Our 20-time Apartment Excellence Award winning community has all you want in style and convenience.
1 Unit Available
138 College Park Dr
138 College Park Drive, Monroeville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1463 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Monroeville will be available in July! Multi level home with upgrades throughout! Updated kitchen with all new appliances. Bathrooms have new flooring and fixtures. Nice level backyard.
Results within 10 miles of Murrysville
1 Unit Available
Laurel Village Apartments
1000 Penn Center Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,010
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature dishwashers, custom kitchens and state-of-the-art appliances. Located close to shops, restaurants and hospitals. Community includes covered carports, a party room and a swimming pool.
1 Unit Available
133 Rivermont Ct
133 Rivermont Court, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Welcome to 133 Rivermont Court in the private community of Highland Woods. This is an end unit right across the street from the community pool. Enter to an open concept dining room and living room.
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill
7247 Beacon Hill Drive
7247 Beacon Hill Drive, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1259 sqft
Choose white or espresso kitchen cabinets for this renovated apartment! See the model unit on our website for more pictures of what this will look like when completed.
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill
7451 Light House Point
7451 Lighthouse Pt, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1259 sqft
Available for a lease to begin right away! This first floor apartment features a private patio with large sliding glass doors, a master suite with bathroom attached, and abundant storage space throughout.
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill
7264 Beacon Hill Drive
7264 Beacon Hill Drive, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1259 sqft
This first floor apartment features a private patio with large sliding glass doors, a master suite with bathroom attached, and abundant storage space throughout.
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill
7524 Penn Bridge Court
7524 Penn Bridge Court, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1259 sqft
Choose white or espresso kitchen cabinets for this renovated apartment! See the model unit on our website for more pictures of what this will look like when completed.
