26 Apartments for rent in Murrysville, PA with parking

Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
10 Units Available
Marquis Place
1000 Marquis Pl, Murrysville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac, Marquis Place Apartments offers a tranquil environment, not often found in apartment living, without compromising accessibility.
Results within 5 miles of Murrysville
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
15 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
1500 Eagle Ridge Dr, Monroeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$980
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1003 sqft
Spacious apartments with cathedral ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and oversized wood decks or patios in a private wooded setting convenient to I-376. Property offers two lighted tennis courts and twin heated swimming pools with a waterfall.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Walnut Crossings
4175 Ivanhoe Dr, Monroeville, PA
Studio
$800
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
1125 sqft
A charming community located near the highway and area shopping. Near the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Homes feature updated interiors with a balcony or patio. On-site business center, covered parking, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
39 Units Available
The Flats at Fox Hill
1120 Fox Hill Dr, Monroeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$750
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1190 sqft
Welcome home to The Flats at Fox Hill Apartments, located in Monroeville, Pennsylvania! The Flats at Fox Hill Apartments offers relaxing and inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with many great amenities including a refreshing
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
28 Units Available
Stonecliffe
1010 Stonecliffe Dr, Monroeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$735
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2700 sqft
An inviting stone entranceway leads you to manicured lawns, lush landscaping and a sense of quiet community in the heart of bustling Monroeville. Our 20-time Apartment Excellence Award winning community has all you want in style and convenience.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2098 Rt. 130
2098 Harrison Avenue, Westmoreland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
2098 Rt. 130 Available 09/01/20 UPDATED 3 BR / 2 BATH HOUSE FOR RENT - PENN-TRAFFORD SCHOOL DISTRICT - Updated 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath home for rent in Harrison City, in desirable Penn-Trafford School district, Westmoreland County.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4615 Northern Pike
4615 Northern Pike, Monroeville, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1668 sqft
This charming 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is now avaialable! Totally renovated throughout, this home has nicely sized bedrooms, with 2 double closets in the master. Newly renovated kitchen with new appliances.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4413 Driftman Dr
4413 Driftman Drive, Monroeville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1125 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom, 1 bath home will be available soon in Monroeville. Home has just been renovated, beautifully updated kitchen and bathroom.Other updates throughout the house. Lovely deck overlooking backyard.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
310 Jefferson Ct
310 Jefferson Court, Monroeville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Check out this light-filled, ranch style 3BR/2 Bath home in Monroeville! It features a full kitchen with bar top, washer and dryer in unit, hardwood floors, and a huge outdoor deck perfect for hosting friends! Located in a quiet neighborhood part of

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Amadell Apartments
1954 Amato Drive, Allegheny County, PA
Studio
$560
1 Bedroom
Ask
Enjoy the beauty of nature in these unbelievably magnificent apartments located in North Versailles.
Results within 10 miles of Murrysville
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
2 Units Available
Laurel Village Apartments
1000 Penn Center Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,010
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1048 sqft
Units feature dishwashers, custom kitchens and state-of-the-art appliances. Located close to shops, restaurants and hospitals. Community includes covered carports, a party room and a swimming pool.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
14029 Valley View Dr
14029 Valley View Drive, Westmoreland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1400 sqft
Newly Renovated, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in North Huntingdon Township.This home is equipped with a brand new kitchen, updated bathrooms and hardwood floors throughout most of the house.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
412 Crescent Garden Drive
412 Crescent Garden Dr, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1350 sqft
FINISHED BASEMENT, A TON OF SPACE, GARAGE AND SO MUCH MORE!!! - TOTALLY RENOVATED 2 story 3 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom BEAUTY in Penn Hills! Short drive to Interstate 76 and Interstate 376.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Verona
7223 Shannon Rd
7223 Shannon Road, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1715 sqft
Available Now! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and double car garage. Nice deck overlooking beautiful 2 tiered backyard. Wood burning fireplace in great room, newly renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1529 Lime Hollow
1529 Lime Hollow Road, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$795
850 sqft
Beautiful 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Available in Penn Hills!! - Available: JUNE 1st! Description: This 1 bedroom 1 bath home is located in the Penn Hills area of Pittsburgh.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill
7247 Beacon Hill Drive
7247 Beacon Hill Drive, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1259 sqft
Choose white or espresso kitchen cabinets for this renovated apartment! See the model unit on our website for more pictures of what this will look like when completed.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill
7451 Light House Point
7451 Lighthouse Pt, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1259 sqft
Available for a lease to begin right away! This first floor apartment features a private patio with large sliding glass doors, a master suite with bathroom attached, and abundant storage space throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill
7264 Beacon Hill Drive
7264 Beacon Hill Drive, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1259 sqft
This first floor apartment features a private patio with large sliding glass doors, a master suite with bathroom attached, and abundant storage space throughout.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
739 Gaywood Dr
739 Gaywood Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Beautiful, spacious 3 bedroom home in Penn Hills/Blackridge neighborhood. Conveniently located near the I-376 corridor.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
421 Guthrie
421 Guthrie Street, Southwest Greensburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$850
Main level duplex available in the desirable Southwest Greensburg. Main level has NEW kitchen and Full bath. Spacious living room and dinning room. Access home from front porch or side door. Laundry hook ups in basement or each unit.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill
7524 Penn Bridge Court
7524 Penn Bridge Court, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1259 sqft
Choose white or espresso kitchen cabinets for this renovated apartment! See the model unit on our website for more pictures of what this will look like when completed.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
95 Arlene Avenue
95 Arlene Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1163 sqft
Updated 4 Bedroom Available Now! Garage - Dishwasher - Pets Allowed! - Recently updated 4 bed/1 bath available in East Allegheny school district! Brand new flooring and paint. Eat in kitchen comes with refrigerator, gas stove, and dishwasher.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
416 Crawford Run Rd
416 Crawford Run Road, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$650
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy this cozy 3rd floor smoke free apartment nestled in the valley with peaceful streams, woods with lots of wildlife to gander at from the deck. The apartment features an eat in kitchen equipped with a gas stove, large Living room and bedroom.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
318 S. Pennsylvania Avenue, Apartment #5
318 S Pennsylvania Ave, Greensburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
We are excited to be offering an amazing pet friendly 100% renovated apartment building at the end of a very popular street in downtown Greensburg. Students are welcome! 318 S.
City Guide for Murrysville, PA

There is a "tree sign" in Murrysville, PA that spells out the name of the town. Local boy scouts grew and landscaped the trees so they would actually grow in the shapes of the letters in Murrysville. It's one of the largest arboreal signs in the world!

Situated just 20 miles east of Pittsburgh is Murrysville, a small town on the border of Westmoreland County in Pennsylvania. Murrysville is a small town, approximately 36.9 square miles large, and its population is around 20,079 -- giving it a true a welcoming, small-town feel in a big city area. Murrysville is known for its excellent public facilities and neighborhoods, and it's also a popular choice for people who want to commute into Pittsburgh without living in the big city hustle and bustle See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Murrysville, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Murrysville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

