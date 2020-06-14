Apartment List
15 Apartments for rent in Murrysville, PA with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
8 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
1500 Eagle Ridge Dr, Monroeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1003 sqft
Spacious apartments with cathedral ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and oversized wood decks or patios in a private wooded setting convenient to I-376. Property offers two lighted tennis courts and twin heated swimming pools with a waterfall.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:13pm
40 Units Available
The Flats at Fox Hill
1120 Fox Hill Dr, Monroeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$735
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1233 sqft
Welcome home to The Flats at Fox Hill Apartments, located in Monroeville, Pennsylvania! The Flats at Fox Hill Apartments offers relaxing and inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with many great amenities including a refreshing
Results within 10 miles of Murrysville

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
163 Ritzland Road
163 Ritzland Road, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautiful Two Bedroom in Penn Hills - Garage, Large Yard, Hardwood Floors - Beautiful Two Bedroom in Penn Hills - Garage, Large Yard, Hardwood Floors Nestled in a lovely neighborhood in Penn Hills.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
McKeesport - White Oak
1 Unit Available
3417 Grover St
3417 Grover Street, McKeesport, PA
2 Bedrooms
$770
Large 2 bedroom apartment in McKeesport.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
739 Gaywood Dr
739 Gaywood Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Beautiful, spacious 3 bedroom home in Penn Hills/Blackridge neighborhood. Conveniently located near the I-376 corridor.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
14029 Valley View Dr
14029 Valley View Drive, Westmoreland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1400 sqft
Newly Renovated, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in North Huntingdon Township.This home will be equipped with a brand new kitchen, updated bathrooms and hardwood floors throughout most of the house.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
118 Holly Hill Dr
118 Holly Hill Drive, South Greensburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1464 sqft
This gorgeous, practically new townhome comes with all the upgrades! Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Custom wood flooring throughout the main level.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
641 Penny Dr
641 Penny Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1199 sqft
Newly renovated 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath Cape Cod style home coming soon in Monroeville. Lovely hardwood floors throughout. Bedrooms are large and located on second floor. Beautifully renovated kitchen and updated bathrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
408 Rohrer St
408 Rohrer Street, Greensburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1463 sqft
Move In Special! Apply within 48 hours of first showing to receive 1 MONTH FREE at move in!! Welcome to 408 Rohrer Street in Greensburg. Beautiful, restored 1882 Colonial home featuring built-ins, hardwood floors throughout, and historic colors.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
342 Pennoak Dr
342 Pennoak Drive, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
RIGHT SIDE ONLY OF A DUPLEX!! 3 bedrooms/2 full bathrooms! Updated throughout! Beautiful hardwood floors 1st and 2nd floors * Upon entrance step into the spacious living room with plenty of natural lighting * next is the formal dining room with

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Beacon Hill
1 Unit Available
7524 Penn Bridge Court
7524 Penn Bridge Court, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1259 sqft
Choose white or espresso kitchen cabinets for this renovated apartment! See the model unit on our website for more pictures of what this will look like when completed.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
525 Grove Street
525 Grove St, Greensburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
This is a PET FRIENDLY renovated house with a nice front porch, fenced in yard, open concept kitchen with a modern style.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Beacon Hill
1 Unit Available
7264 Beacon Hill Drive
7264 Beacon Hill Drive, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1259 sqft
Choose white or espresso kitchen cabinets for this renovated apartment! See the model unit on our website for more pictures of what this will look like when completed.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
318 S. Pennsylvania Avenue, Apartment #5
318 S Pennsylvania Ave, Greensburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
We are excited to be offering an amazing pet friendly 100% renovated apartment building at the end of a very popular street in downtown Greensburg. Students are welcome! 318 S.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
124 Grant
124 Grant Avenue, Vandergrift, PA
2 Bedrooms
$700
Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 bath Apartment with new kitchen and bathroom and new appliances. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. freshly painted. Water, Trash, and Heat Included. Renter pays Electric. Water/trash/heat included
City Guide for Murrysville, PA

There is a "tree sign" in Murrysville, PA that spells out the name of the town. Local boy scouts grew and landscaped the trees so they would actually grow in the shapes of the letters in Murrysville. It's one of the largest arboreal signs in the world!

Situated just 20 miles east of Pittsburgh is Murrysville, a small town on the border of Westmoreland County in Pennsylvania. Murrysville is a small town, approximately 36.9 square miles large, and its population is around 20,079 -- giving it a true a welcoming, small-town feel in a big city area. Murrysville is known for its excellent public facilities and neighborhoods, and it's also a popular choice for people who want to commute into Pittsburgh without living in the big city hustle and bustle See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Murrysville, PA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Murrysville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

