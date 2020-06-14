15 Apartments for rent in Murrysville, PA with hardwood floors
There is a "tree sign" in Murrysville, PA that spells out the name of the town. Local boy scouts grew and landscaped the trees so they would actually grow in the shapes of the letters in Murrysville. It's one of the largest arboreal signs in the world!
Situated just 20 miles east of Pittsburgh is Murrysville, a small town on the border of Westmoreland County in Pennsylvania. Murrysville is a small town, approximately 36.9 square miles large, and its population is around 20,079 -- giving it a true a welcoming, small-town feel in a big city area. Murrysville is known for its excellent public facilities and neighborhoods, and it's also a popular choice for people who want to commute into Pittsburgh without living in the big city hustle and bustle See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Murrysville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.