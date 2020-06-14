Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:32 AM

14 Apartments for rent in Murrysville, PA with garage

Murrysville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da...

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
122 Sandune Dr
122 Sandune Dr, Murrysville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
2200 sqft
Lovely Patio Home for rent - Property Id: 262820 Lovely patio home offering an open floor plan, palladium windows, neutral decor, cathedral ceiling AND fireplace in Living room, a convenient first floor laundry, a bright fully equipped kitchen
Results within 5 miles of Murrysville
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
1500 Eagle Ridge Dr, Monroeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1003 sqft
Spacious apartments with cathedral ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and oversized wood decks or patios in a private wooded setting convenient to I-376. Property offers two lighted tennis courts and twin heated swimming pools with a waterfall.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
9 Units Available
Walnut Crossings
4175 Ivanhoe Dr, Monroeville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$860
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
1125 sqft
A charming community located near the highway and area shopping. Near the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Homes feature updated interiors with a balcony or patio. On-site business center, covered parking, and fitness center.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
4615 Northern Pike
4615 Northern Pike, Monroeville, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1668 sqft
This charming 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home will be available in early July. Totally renovated throughout, this home has nicely sized bedrooms, with 2 double closets in the master. Newly renovated kitchen with new appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7739 Saltsburg Rd
7739 Saltsburg Road, Plum, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1150 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 bed / 2 bath single family in Plum SD - Property Id: 297709 Nicely updated 3 bed / 2 bath single family, split level home in Plum School District. Section 8 possible. Large finished game room in walkout basement.
Results within 10 miles of Murrysville

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
739 Gaywood Dr
739 Gaywood Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Beautiful, spacious 3 bedroom home in Penn Hills/Blackridge neighborhood. Conveniently located near the I-376 corridor.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1118 Largo Way
1118 Largo Way, East McKeesport, PA
2 Bedrooms
$775
Now Available! Large 2 bedroom townhome located in East McKeesport! Newer Fully Equipped Kitchen w/ Dishwasher; Gas Heat (forced air); Central A/C; Garage Parking + Driveway; Balcony; Laundry Hookups.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1529 Lime Hollow
1529 Lime Hollow Road, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$795
850 sqft
Beautiful 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Available in Penn Hills!! - Available: JUNE 1st! Description: This 1 bedroom 1 bath home is located in the Penn Hills area of Pittsburgh.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Braddock Hills - Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
702 Cascade Rd
702 Cascade Road, Forest Hills, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Available 07/01/20 Available for July 1, 2020 Move in. *** PLEASE NOTE - WE DO NOT ACCEPT PHONE CALLS FOR SCHEDULING APPOINTMENTS. ALL APPOINTMENTS MUST BE SCHEDULED VIA EMAIL *** 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
McKeesport - White Oak
1 Unit Available
2303 Carson Street
2303 Carson Street, McKeesport, PA
3 Bedrooms
$950
Great 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom in McKeesport- Garage and Yard! - This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house comes fully equipped with a washer and dryer, fridge and gas range. There is a good sized basement as well as an integral garage.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
163 Ritzland Road
163 Ritzland Road, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautiful Two Bedroom in Penn Hills - Garage, Large Yard, Hardwood Floors - Beautiful Two Bedroom in Penn Hills - Garage, Large Yard, Hardwood Floors Nestled in a lovely neighborhood in Penn Hills.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
412 Crescent Garden Drive
412 Crescent Garden Dr, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1350 sqft
FINISHED BASEMENT, A TON OF SPACE, GARAGE AND SO MUCH MORE!!! - TOTALLY RENOVATED 2 story 3 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom BEAUTY in Penn Hills! Short drive to Interstate 76 and Interstate 376.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
95 Arlene Avenue
95 Arlene Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1163 sqft
Updated 4 Bedroom Available Now! Garage - Dishwasher - Pets Allowed! - Recently updated 4 bed/1 bath available in East Allegheny school district! Brand new flooring and paint. Eat in kitchen comes with refrigerator, gas stove, and dishwasher.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
142 Castle Dr
142 Castle Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2388 sqft
Immediate occupancy! Sprawling 3 bedroom, 2 full and 1 half bath home! Large living room (19'x13') * formal dining room (14'x10') * updated, fully equipped kitchen w/granite countertops, newer appliances, ceramic tile floor (14'x10'), large master
City Guide for Murrysville, PA

There is a "tree sign" in Murrysville, PA that spells out the name of the town. Local boy scouts grew and landscaped the trees so they would actually grow in the shapes of the letters in Murrysville. It's one of the largest arboreal signs in the world!

Situated just 20 miles east of Pittsburgh is Murrysville, a small town on the border of Westmoreland County in Pennsylvania. Murrysville is a small town, approximately 36.9 square miles large, and its population is around 20,079 -- giving it a true a welcoming, small-town feel in a big city area. Murrysville is known for its excellent public facilities and neighborhoods, and it's also a popular choice for people who want to commute into Pittsburgh without living in the big city hustle and bustle See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Murrysville, PA

Murrysville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

