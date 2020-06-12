/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
10 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Murrysville, PA
8 Units Available
Marquis Place
1000 Marquis Pl, Murrysville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1110 sqft
Nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac, Marquis Place Apartments offers a tranquil environment, not often found in apartment living, without compromising accessibility.
1 Unit Available
122 Sandune Dr
122 Sandune Dr, Murrysville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
2200 sqft
Lovely Patio Home for rent - Property Id: 262820 Lovely patio home offering an open floor plan, palladium windows, neutral decor, cathedral ceiling AND fireplace in Living room, a convenient first floor laundry, a bright fully equipped kitchen
Results within 5 miles of Murrysville
9 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
1500 Eagle Ridge Dr, Monroeville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1003 sqft
Spacious apartments with cathedral ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and oversized wood decks or patios in a private wooded setting convenient to I-376. Property offers two lighted tennis courts and twin heated swimming pools with a waterfall.
8 Units Available
Walnut Crossings
4175 Ivanhoe Dr, Monroeville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$865
1125 sqft
A charming community located near the highway and area shopping. Near the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Homes feature updated interiors with a balcony or patio. On-site business center, covered parking, and fitness center.
Results within 10 miles of Murrysville
6 Units Available
Laurel Village Apartments
1000 Penn Center Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1048 sqft
Units feature dishwashers, custom kitchens and state-of-the-art appliances. Located close to shops, restaurants and hospitals. Community includes covered carports, a party room and a swimming pool.
Beacon Hill
1 Unit Available
1518 Fairmont
1518 Fairmont Street, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1518 Fairmont Available 08/01/20 518 Fairmont - A spacious 2 bed 2 bath apartment close to Penn ave and the parkway. New modern floors, washer dryer in unit and off street parking all for a great price. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5067480)
1 Unit Available
282 Bailies Run Rd
282 Baileys Run Road, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$675
half duplex on Bailies Run Road- Containing two bedrooms on second floor and a large third floor that could be third bedroom. It has a new furnace, but no central air conditioning. Convenient to Rt. 28 Expressway NO PETS
Beacon Hill
1 Unit Available
7524 Penn Bridge Court
7524 Penn Bridge Court, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1259 sqft
Choose white or espresso kitchen cabinets for this renovated apartment! See the model unit on our website for more pictures of what this will look like when completed.
Beacon Hill
1 Unit Available
7264 Beacon Hill Drive
7264 Beacon Hill Drive, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1259 sqft
Choose white or espresso kitchen cabinets for this renovated apartment! See the model unit on our website for more pictures of what this will look like when completed.
1 Unit Available
133 Rivermont Ct
133 Rivermont Court, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Welcome to 133 Rivermont Court in the private community of Highland Woods. This is an end unit right across the street from the community pool. Enter to an open concept dining room and living room.
