2 bedroom apartments
121 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mount Oliver, PA
Mt. Oliver Boro
459 Hays Ave Allegheny County (Borough of Mt. Oliver)
459 Hays Avenue, Mount Oliver, PA
2 Bedrooms
$795
896 sqft
Must See!!!! - 2bd/1.5ba Home features an attic for additional storage, separate dining area, basement with w/d hookups. Half bath on main floor with 2 bedrooms and full bath on second. Call 412-841-2079 to schedule a showing or check us out at www.
Mt. Oliver Boro
257 Ormsby Ave 4
257 Ormsby Ave, Mount Oliver, PA
2 Bedrooms
$850
Newly Renovted! 2BR/ 1 Bath located in Mount Oliver. Great Location! 10 minutes from Downtown Pittsburgh, close to the popular restaurants, nightlife, cafes, retail stores and more in Mount Washington and the Southside flats neighborhoods.
Mt. Oliver Boro
115 Giffin Avenue - 1
115 Giffin Ave, Mount Oliver, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
950 sqft
First floor unit available with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in a exclusive multi-family property. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and bus stops and minutes away from downtown.
Results within 1 mile of Mount Oliver
Southside Flats
1813 Wharton St
1813 Wharton Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1300 sqft
1813 Wharton St Available 08/15/20 Gorgeous 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Right in the SouthSide! - Available: AUG 15th! Description: This beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home is brimming with amenities for even the pickiest renters.
Allentown
961 E Warrington Ave
961 East Warrington Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
961 E Warrington Ave Available 07/29/20 Available August - Updated 2 Bedroom Home w/ Large Bedrooms & Easy Parking! - This spacious 2 bedroom home comes equipped with updated appliances, including a washer and dryer in unit.
Allentown
739 Carnival
739 Carnival Way, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1512 sqft
739 Carnival Available 07/29/20 August August 2020 - Spacious 2 Bedroom Home! - Check out the spacious 2 bedroom home in the heart of Allentown, just seconds away from the shops and culture of East Warrington.
Allentown
948 E Warrington
948 East Warrington Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Available ASAP - 2 Bedroom Home Nearby Public Transportation! - Awesome single family detached house with tons of space for a 2 bedroom unit! Updated, open kitchen, with lots of natural light.
Southside Flats
1604 Merriman Ct
1604 Merriman Way, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE IN AUGUST 2020.
Southside Flats
1400 E carson st
1400 East Carson Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 E carson st - Starbucks Available 08/01/20 Starbucks - Recently remodeled 2 bed room apt right above Starbucks on 14th st in Southside.
Southside Slopes
2611 Quarry St
2611 Quarry Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautiful 2 bedroom house in the Southside Slopes. Amazing Location! Close to the popular East Carson Street restaurants, retail shops, nightlife, and more! Five minute commute to Downtown Pittsburgh.
Arlington
309 Rinne
309 Rinne Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
309 Rinne Available 07/29/20 Available August 2020 - Updated 2 Bedroom Home Minutes from Downtown! - This recently updated home has spacious living and bedrooms, with laundry included in this unit.
Southside Flats
100 S 19th Street
100 South 19th Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$975
LOCATION ~ LOCATION ~ LOCATION ~ less than a half of a block from Carson Street. Located behind Primanti Brother's!! Second level, two bedroom, one bath apartment. Private entry. VERY CLEAN!! Tenant pays gas and electric.
Southside Slopes
2301 Mission Street
2301 Mission Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Reside, relax, and entertain in these brand new, elegant and airy, 2-bed & 1-bath, move-in ready luxurious residences in the meticulously restored former St. Josaphat School located in Southside Slopes.
Southside Slopes
1828 St. Patrick Street
1828 Saint Patrick Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
1828 St. Patrick Street Available 08/01/20 Large Two Bedroom 1.5 Bath House With Additional Office Room - Central Air - Very nice and spacious two bedroom house located on the South Side Slopes. Central Air.
Southside Flats
106 s 18th
106 South 18th Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
106 s 18th Available 08/01/20 106 s18th - Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath apartment with roof top deck washer dryer in unit and great view all in the perfect location.
Results within 5 miles of Mount Oliver
North Oakland
Royal York
3955 Bigelow Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1316 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Royal York in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Pennsylvanian
1100 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
1125 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from Penn Station and the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Apartments feature amenities like hardwood floors, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Luxury community includes parking, valet service and gym.
Troy Hill
Heinz Lofts
300 Heinz St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1203 sqft
Added to the list of Pittsburgh historic landmarks in 2004, our unique Strip District apartments boast stunning 1890s architecture on the outside, with sleek contemporary interiors and upgraded modern amenities.
Squirrel Hill South
Walnut on the Park
5326 Pocusset St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
775 sqft
Situated near Schenley Park, Squirrel Hill South and I-376, this community provides residents with on-site parking, convenient shuttle stop and a bike trail. Apartments include patios/balconies, a full range of appliances and a pet-friendly atmosphere.
Lower Lawrenceville
Arsenal 201
3922 Foster St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,337
1070 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy-efficient appliances and in-wall USB ports. The mixed-use living space promotes a walkable lifestyle, as does proximity to shopping and public transit.
Baldwin
The Alden South Hills
5492 Youngridge Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$705
721 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site fitness center, garage parking and a swimming pool. Upgraded apartments are available. Units feature black appliances and spacious layouts. Leland Park and Curry Hollow Center are both nearby.
Southside Flats
Hot Metal Flats
2900 Sidney St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1157 sqft
A pet-friendly community with an outdoor lounge, bicycle storage, and a heated sundeck for residents. Homes feature private balconies and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.
Shadyside
S. Negley Avenue
810 S Negley Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
662 sqft
In the heart of the area's universities, near the downtown area, and a short walk from nightlife. Each home offers open living space, ample natural light, and lots of storage. Non-smoking buildings. Pet-friendly.
Banksville
Crane Village Apartments
651 Oaklynn Ct, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1028 sqft
Country-like setting with controlled access and pet run area. Units feature kitchens with disposals, wall-to-wall carpeting and individual climate control. Close to I-279 and central Pittsburgh.
