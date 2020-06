Amenities

Available 07/01/20 High end home located just minutes from the city of Scranton! It is a fantastic 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home that offers just about anything you could want.



This home is minutes away from shopping and entertainment. Located near Montage Mountain you will have great access to skiing in the winter and the water park during the summer, with an added bonus of beautiful views year round.



This home features:

- Hardwood floors throughout

- A fully finished basement (with kitchenette)

- Modern kitchen with beautiful granite countertops

- Attached 2 car garage

- New washer and dryer

- Built in surround sound in living room

- Easy TV mounting and easy wire access through walls

- Gas fireplaces throughout home (gas hookup for grill on deck)

- Modern jack and Jill bathroom

- 9 foot ceilings on first floor with cathedral and vaulted ceilings throughout the home

- Abundant natural light through double pane insulated windows

- Masonry brick and vinyl siding for longevity

- Underground utilities



This home is centrally located and has breathe taking views of the surrounding mountains . Schedule a viewing today or you will miss out!



1 Mile from the Scranton Wilkes Barre Railriders- 3 minute drive

1.7 Miles from to the Shoppes at Montage- 3 minute drive

6.2 Miles from Center of City Scranton- 12 minute drive

1.6 Miles from entertainment- 3 minute drive



To see more of what is close by visit:



https://glenmaurasales.com/entertainment/

https://glenmaurasales.com/shopping/



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1106-tennyson-cl-moosic-pa-18507-usa/2c05743b-661e-4d29-b2ad-66590f89c796



(RLNE5835822)