Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:19 PM

18 Studio Apartments for rent in Monroeville, PA

Studio apartments could offer the best of Monroeville living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Amadell Apartments
1954 Amato Drive, Allegheny County, PA
Studio
$560
Enjoy the beauty of nature in these unbelievably magnificent apartments located in North Versailles.
Results within 10 miles of Monroeville
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:14 PM
15 Units Available
Shadyside
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,504
555 sqft
Located in East End Pittsburgh, close to Target, Whole Foods and Mellon Park. Residents enjoy units with expansive windows, stainless steel appliances and hotel-inspired baths. Community offers health center, yoga studio and fire pits.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
East Liberty
Coda on Centre
5765 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,670
482 sqft
At the crossroads of East Liberty and Shadyside rises Coda on Centre.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
Shadyside
Bakery Living Blue
6454 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,695
597 sqft
Stone's throw from Bakery Square, these homes feature in-unit laundry, keyless entry, and gourmet kitchens, among other modern amenities. Common amenities include a business center and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Shadyside
Fifth Avenue Apartments
6401 5th Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,047
325 sqft
Located within walking distance of area's hotspots, public transportation, and near Mellon Park. On-site pet relief area and outdoor space. Non-smoking buildings. Each home includes a balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
14 Units Available
Shadyside
Bakery Living Orange
6480 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,508
587 sqft
A smoke-free community with bike trails, a well-equipped fitness center, and a business center, among other amenities. Homes feature keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and gourmet kitchens. Opposite Bakery Square.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
East Liberty
The Penn at Walnut on Highland
111 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,378
529 sqft
Luxury apartments with in-unit washers, private balconies, and gourmet kitchens. Residents have access to a fully equipped fitness center, bike storage, and a business center, among other amenities. Located in East Liberty.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Southside Flats
Hot Metal Flats
2900 Sidney St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,322
543 sqft
A pet-friendly community with an outdoor lounge, bicycle storage, and a heated sundeck for residents. Homes feature private balconies and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
5 Units Available
North Oakland
Old King Edward
4603 Bayard Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$800
295 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Old King Edward in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Bloomfield
4907 friendship ave pittsburgh
4907 Friendship Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$750
4907 friendship ave pittsburgh Available 08/01/20 4907 Friendship - Cozy studio apt in Bloomfield right across from West Penn hospital. Hardwood floors, washer dryer in basement and 1 off street parking space. utilities included (RLNE5914147)

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hazelwood
235 Renova St
235 Renova Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$895
Two Bedroom SFD in Hazelwood - Brand New Flooring Throughout! - Two Bedroom SFD in Hazelwood - Brand New Flooring Throughout! This property is a single family dwelling (SFD) in Hazelwood.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Friendship
225 Roup Ave Unit 24
225 Roup Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$725
Beautiful Second-Floor Studio in Friendship! City bus stop less than one block away! Walking distance to Coffee Shops, Grocery Stores, Restaurants, and MORE! Property Highlights: - Tenant only pays Electric!! - Garage parking spot available (fees

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
100 Bettis Road
100 Bettis Road, Dravosburg, PA
Studio
$600
750 sqft
Dravosburg - Bettis - West Mifflin - Commercial Unit Available - This Commercial space is 750 Square Feet, located in busy plaza just off Pittsburgh-McKeesport Blvd in Dravosburg.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
352 Freeport Rd
352 Freeport Road, Blawnox, PA
Studio
$625
Here’s a chance to secure main street level retail/office space in a prime location. 1st floor space is perfect for office/retail, professional service, legal/insurance/accounting practice or salon. 525 square feet available space.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
320 5th Ave
320 East 5th Avenue, Tarentum, PA
Studio
$1,599
Lease is $1599 per month. Large space. Front first level space. 97"x38' 3686 Sq Feet. 18 Rooms, 2 storage closets, 2 bathrooms and a kitchen area. Rooms are equipped with internet ready jacks and outlets. ADA Compliant.
City Guide for Monroeville, PA

Fifteen minutes away from Pittsburgh there’s a little city, a municipality, if you will, called Monroeville. A thriving community, Monroeville offers the perfect mix of residential areas and business districts. In other words, it’s one booming Pennsylvania town. This bustling area is home to roughly 30,000 residents, but it could stand to have a few more. That’s where you come in. If great shopping, friendly neighbors and a good community appeal to you, then how about we find an apartment in Monroeville? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Monroeville, PA

Studio apartments could offer the best of Monroeville living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Monroeville during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

