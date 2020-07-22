18 Studio Apartments for rent in Monroeville, PA
1 of 1
1 of 30
1 of 14
1 of 47
1 of 16
1 of 48
1 of 35
1 of 32
1 of 5
1 of 7
1 of 15
1 of 9
1 of 3
1 of 2
1 of 19
Fifteen minutes away from Pittsburgh there’s a little city, a municipality, if you will, called Monroeville. A thriving community, Monroeville offers the perfect mix of residential areas and business districts. In other words, it’s one booming Pennsylvania town. This bustling area is home to roughly 30,000 residents, but it could stand to have a few more. That’s where you come in. If great shopping, friendly neighbors and a good community appeal to you, then how about we find an apartment in Monroeville? See more
Studio apartments could offer the best of Monroeville living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.
Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Monroeville during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.