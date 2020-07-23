Apartment List
/
PA
/
millvale
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:45 AM

117 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Millvale, PA

2 bedroom apartments in Millvale are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apa... Read Guide >

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Millvale
17 E Sherman Street
17 Sherman Street, Millvale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$897
1000 sqft
Two bedroom apartment in downtown Millvale! - Top level, private two bedroom apartment with large living room. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants and pubs in Millvale, PA. Two minute drive to RT 28, and 10 minutes to downtown Pittsburgh.

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Millvale
517 Bauerlein Street
517 Bauerlein Street, Millvale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$849
900 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath house in heart of Millvale available September 1. Home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, eat-in kitchen and quaint backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Millvale
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 23 at 06:26 AM
24 Units Available
Lower Lawrenceville
Arsenal 201
3922 Foster St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,218
1070 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy-efficient appliances and in-wall USB ports. The mixed-use living space promotes a walkable lifestyle, as does proximity to shopping and public transit.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
37 Units Available
Strip District
Yards at Three Crossings
2645 Railroad St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1160 sqft
The Yards at 3 Crossings is Pittsburgh’s freshest riverfront apartment residence stocked with the amenities you are looking for … and then some.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
6 Units Available
Central Lawrenceville
Foundry at 41st
4107 Willow St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,553
1161 sqft
Minutes from Market Square and Arsenal Park, this community offers gorgeous views of the Allegheny River. It also provides residents with off-street parking, controlled access and on-site laundry. Units include large closets and Juliet balconies.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Lawrenceville
4224 Geneva Street
4224 Geneva Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
4224 Geneva Street Available 08/01/20 4224 Geneva Street - Two Bedrooms Plus a Small Office One Bathroom Harwood Floors Full Basement Laundry Enclosed Rear Courtyard End Unit (RLNE5965511)

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Lawrenceville
4641 Plummer Street
4641 Plummer Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
896 sqft
2 bedroom Lawrenceville Townhome! Brand new kitchen! - Townhome in Lawrenceville in fantastic location!! Close to dining and entertainment on quiet street with plenty of parking!! Spacious recently redone kitchen with new stainless steel appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Lawrenceville
212 45th St Unit 2G
212 45th Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Incredible 2BR/2 Bath in prime Lawrenceville location! Learn the joys of calling the Butler St. Lofts home. Once a YMCA and school, this building has been beautifully renovated and restored.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Lawrenceville
149 43rd St Unit 2
149 43rd Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Two-floor apartment in the heart of Lawrenceville! This 2BR/1 Bath is in a historic building with classic woodwork and extremely spacious and could easily be converted to a 3BR if desired.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Strip District
3035 Spring Way
3035 Spring Way, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Be the FIRST to occupy this newly renovated Open Floor Plan townhome located between the Strip District and Lower Lawrenceville! This home features a large loft-style bedroom on the second floor with full bath and walk-in closet The lower level can

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper Lawrenceville
5223 Natrona Way
5223 Natrona Way, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
5223 Natrona Way Available 08/01/20 Completely Renovated Two Bedroom One Bath Home Available in Upper Lawrenceville! - Completely renovated town home available in Upper Lawrenceville PA.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Polish Hill
334 Hancock St Apt 1A
334 Hancock St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$975
Newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment in Lawrenceville (Polish Hill). Washer and Dryer in the building. No pets allowed. 2 story apartment with the living room on the main level.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
118 Locust Ridge Drive
118 Locust Ridge Drive, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
118 Locust Ridge Drive Available 09/01/20 2 Bedroom Townhouse with Garage - Key Features Bedroom: 2 Bathroom: 1 Living room Dining room Equipped Kitchen Laundry Hookups Air Conditioning Garage Yard Patio Lease duration: 12 months Application Fee:

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Troy Hill
1630 Lowrie Street Apt 1
1630 Lowrie Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
Allegheny City Realty is pleased to present this spacious ( 1200+ SF) 2 bedroom / 1 bath completely renovated apartment in Troy Hill.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Lawrenceville
Davison Square
265 46th Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
828 sqft
RedStone Place. Completely and newly renovated luxury apartment with engineered hardwood floors, shaker kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops, and stainless-steel appliances (including dishwasher and microwave). In-unit separate washer and dryer.

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Reserve Township
3615 Mount Troy Rd
3615 Mount Troy Road, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
First floor, two-bedroom of an up and down duplex in Reserve and the Shaler School District! Enter to a large, bright living room with tons of natural light. Off the dining room is a fully equipped, renovated kitchen with a dishwasher.
Results within 5 miles of Millvale
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:34 AM
15 Units Available
Southside Flats
The Flats at Southside Works
2635 East Carson Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1219 sqft
The Flats @ SouthSide Works offers modern city living within walking distance of all the shopping, dining and fun that SouthSide Works has to offer.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:30 AM
5 Units Available
Cosmopolitan
3001 McKnight East Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1107 sqft
Relax on the rooftop terrace and sundeck, get fit in the exclusive fitness center, or just settle in to the comfort of stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and in-suite laundry.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 06:16 AM
27 Units Available
Northshore
Heinz at 950 North Shore
950 Progress St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1240 sqft
Heinz at 950 North Shore is Pittsburgh’s newest luxury lofts and apartments. We offer spacious one-bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans ranging from 443 to 1,793 sq. ft. that are designed for your lifestyle, comfort, and convenience.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Oakland
University Loft Apartments
3817 Dawson Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
545 sqft
Walk to the University of Pittsburgh campus. Near student housing. Each home offers updated interiors and central area. Parking provided. On-site laundry facilities. 24-hour maintenance provided. Non-smoking building.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
16 Units Available
Northshore
Morgan at North Shore
100 Anderson St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,102
1154 sqft
Luxury apartments in Pittsburgh's North Shore neighborhood, close to shops and restaurants, just off I-279 HOV. Features include a heated pool and fitness center. Each unit has its own laundry facilities and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
32 Units Available
Troy Hill
Heinz Lofts
300 Heinz St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1203 sqft
Added to the list of Pittsburgh historic landmarks in 2004, our unique Strip District apartments boast stunning 1890s architecture on the outside, with sleek contemporary interiors and upgraded modern amenities.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
9 Units Available
North Oakland
Royal York
3955 Bigelow Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1316 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Royal York in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
21 Units Available
Strip District
Edge 1909
1909 Waterfront Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,773
1295 sqft
Great location in the Strip District close to museums, shops and restaurants. Community features a club room, dog park and panoramic views. Units have white quartz countertops, high ceilings and solar shades.
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in Millvale, PA

2 bedroom apartments in Millvale are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in Millvale near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in Millvale that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

Similar Pages

Millvale 2 Bedroom ApartmentsMillvale 3 Bedroom Apartments
Millvale Apartments with GaragesMillvale Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Millvale Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAJefferson Hills, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAAliquippa, PA
Canonsburg, PACoraopolis, PABridgeville, PAAvalon, PACarnegie, PAGreensburg, PAMcKees Rocks, PACastle Shannon, PASharpsburg, PAMount Oliver, PA
Aspinwall, PAWilkinsburg, PASwissvale, PACrafton, PABrentwood, PAMcKeesport, PAAmbridge, PAWashington, PANew Castle, PAUniontown, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University