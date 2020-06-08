All apartments in Lansford
347 West Bertsch Street
347 West Bertsch Street

347 West Bertsch Street · (610) 428-9517
Location

347 West Bertsch Street, Lansford, PA 18232

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$795

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 986 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Affordable three Bedroom Duplex in Lansford, PA. Beautifully renovated home welcomes you via the front porch into its living room, adjoining dining room and eat-in kitchen. Upstairs on the second floor are three bedrooms and a full bathroom. Entire house is freshly painted with new flooring and new insulated windows. Washer and dryer hookups in the basement. Min. Take Home Income: $2400; Security Deposit: $1000 Lease Length: 1 year; Tenant pays - Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash; Mow grass/Shovel snow; Pets: Case-by-case ($25 Extra Rent, Non-refundable Security Deposit: $250); Smoking: Prohibited; Renter's Insurance: Required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

