347 West Bertsch Street

Affordable three Bedroom Duplex in Lansford, PA. Beautifully renovated home welcomes you via the front porch into its living room, adjoining dining room and eat-in kitchen. Upstairs on the second floor are three bedrooms and a full bathroom. Entire house is freshly painted with new flooring and new insulated windows. Washer and dryer hookups in the basement. Min. Take Home Income: $2400; Security Deposit: $1000 Lease Length: 1 year; Tenant pays - Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash; Mow grass/Shovel snow; Pets: Case-by-case ($25 Extra Rent, Non-refundable Security Deposit: $250); Smoking: Prohibited; Renter's Insurance: Required