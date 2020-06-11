36 W Market St

Amenities

dishwasher some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Second Floor 2 bedroom apartment, Water/Sewer & Heat included. Tenant pays unit electric and reimbursement of trash.



Renters insurance required and your personal liability must be $300,000.00 and LEVCO Property Management, LLC must be named as an “Interested Party” on the Declaration page of your insurance policy.



Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay a higher security deposit and may be required a co-singer based on income, employment history and rental history.

Co-signer may be a family member or friend and must be approved by the office.

2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath Rent $950.00, Sec Deposit $ 950.00 include water, sewer, heat and trash. Tenant Responsible for Electric.