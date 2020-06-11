All apartments in Jonestown
36 W Market St
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

36 W Market St

36 West Market Street · (717) 450-3322
Location

36 West Market Street, Jonestown, PA 17038

Price and availability

Amenities

dishwasher
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Second Floor 2 bedroom apartment, Water/Sewer & Heat included. Tenant pays unit electric and reimbursement of trash.

Renters insurance required and your personal liability must be $300,000.00 and LEVCO Property Management, LLC must be named as an “Interested Party” on the Declaration page of your insurance policy.

Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay a higher security deposit and may be required a co-singer based on income, employment history and rental history.
Co-signer may be a family member or friend and must be approved by the office.
2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath Rent $950.00, Sec Deposit $ 950.00 include water, sewer, heat and trash. Tenant Responsible for Electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

