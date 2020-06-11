All apartments in Jeannette
211 South 2nd Street - 3

211 South 2nd Street · (412) 520-7684
Location

211 South 2nd Street, Jeannette, PA 15644

Price and availability

Amenities

***Please Read The Entire Ad***

THIS UNIT IS ELIGIBLE FOR SECTION 8

Available ASAP

Schedule a tour: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/211-south-2nd-street---3?p=TenantTurner

Description: This is a charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 2nd floor apartment is located in Jeannette, PA. It is one of 4 units in the building. It has lovely dark wood flooring, beautiful ceramic kitchen sink, natural light throughout, and storage space. It is one block away from the police and fire stations.

Located near: Greensburg, Seton Hill University, Walmart, Lowes, Home Depot, Harrison city, Manor, Adamsburg, Irwin, Route 30, Excella Health Westmoreland Hospital, Westmoreland Mall.

Parking: Street parking only. Ample amount of spaces on the street.

Laundry: There is a shared washer and dryer in the basement that is free of charge to the tenants.

A/C: None. Tenant is permitted to supply and install their own window units.

Tenants Responsibilities: Gas and electric only.

NO SMOKING

Pets: Pets may be considered with additional fees; however, uninsurable dog breeds are not permitted. Please ask us about our policy for your pet(s).

Applicants: There is a $35 application fee per adult tenant (and cosigner, if applicable). We perform a thorough screening of applicants and check credit, income, criminal background, eviction history, and references.

Apply for this apartment: https://thefullhouse.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=41889

Insurance: Each tenant must have renters' insurance before picking up keys

Keller Williams Realty - Pgh - East
The Full House LLC

412.593.6796 call or text for faster response
For information on us see www.thefullhousellc.com

For a list of our available units see https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/thefullhousellc

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 South 2nd Street - 3 have any available units?
211 South 2nd Street - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jeannette, PA.
What amenities does 211 South 2nd Street - 3 have?
Some of 211 South 2nd Street - 3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 South 2nd Street - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
211 South 2nd Street - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 South 2nd Street - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 South 2nd Street - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 211 South 2nd Street - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 211 South 2nd Street - 3 does offer parking.
Does 211 South 2nd Street - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 South 2nd Street - 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 South 2nd Street - 3 have a pool?
No, 211 South 2nd Street - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 211 South 2nd Street - 3 have accessible units?
No, 211 South 2nd Street - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 211 South 2nd Street - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 South 2nd Street - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 211 South 2nd Street - 3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 211 South 2nd Street - 3 has units with air conditioning.
