THIS UNIT IS ELIGIBLE FOR SECTION 8



Available ASAP



Schedule a tour: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/211-south-2nd-street---3?p=TenantTurner



Description: This is a charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 2nd floor apartment is located in Jeannette, PA. It is one of 4 units in the building. It has lovely dark wood flooring, beautiful ceramic kitchen sink, natural light throughout, and storage space. It is one block away from the police and fire stations.



Located near: Greensburg, Seton Hill University, Walmart, Lowes, Home Depot, Harrison city, Manor, Adamsburg, Irwin, Route 30, Excella Health Westmoreland Hospital, Westmoreland Mall.



Parking: Street parking only. Ample amount of spaces on the street.



Laundry: There is a shared washer and dryer in the basement that is free of charge to the tenants.



A/C: None. Tenant is permitted to supply and install their own window units.



Tenants Responsibilities: Gas and electric only.



NO SMOKING



Pets: Pets may be considered with additional fees; however, uninsurable dog breeds are not permitted. Please ask us about our policy for your pet(s).



Applicants: There is a $35 application fee per adult tenant (and cosigner, if applicable). We perform a thorough screening of applicants and check credit, income, criminal background, eviction history, and references.



Apply for this apartment: https://thefullhouse.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=41889



Insurance: Each tenant must have renters' insurance before picking up keys



Property Manager:

Keller Williams Realty - Pgh - East

The Full House LLC



412.593.6796 call or text for faster response

For information on us see www.thefullhousellc.com



For a list of our available units see https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/thefullhousellc