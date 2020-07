Westgate Group

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking playground 24hr maintenance cc payments guest parking pool

Westgate Terrace Apartments offers luxury, quality, and class so that our residents can enjoy easy living. In addition to our well-manicured landscaping, we offer a superb location conveniently located along a central bus line. This community grants you access to all of Indiana while still having a clear path home. The Westgate Terrace community offers well-designed studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for your convenience and lifestyle. If additional space is needed contact our trained leasing consultants about our extra storage options. The value of our apartment homes is visible through our individually controlled air conditioning and gas or electric heat. Comfort is also not forgotten at Westgate Terrace. In addition, we provide you with on-site management and maintenance teams who are committed to providing outstanding customer service with 24-hour emergency maintenance.