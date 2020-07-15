All apartments in Hummels Wharf
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

1804 N Susquehanna Trail

1804 North Susquehanna Trail · (570) 847-7275
Location

1804 North Susquehanna Trail, Hummels Wharf, PA 17870

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1804 N Susquehanna Trail · Avail. now

$875

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Interior Newly Renovated - 3 BR, 1 Bath home on the Strip Selinsgrove area - $875/month - Newly renovated 3 BR, 1 Bath home on "the strip" in Shamokin Dam. New windows, doors, paint, flooring, kitchen, and bathroom. Laundry connections are available. Security deposit and first months rent required at move-in. An application is required at $25/applicant. Pets allowed with additional fees. Call 570-884-4155 or email gerald@venture-grp.com with any questions or to arrange to see the home.

(RLNE5424028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

