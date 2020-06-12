Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:10 PM

14 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Harrisburg, PA

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Colonial Park
15 Units Available
Beaufort Manor
4112 Beechwood Ln, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$978
1067 sqft
Beaufort Manor where quality and comfort meet! We offer a variety of apartment homes from 785 to 1230 square feet of living space.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
King's Manor Apartment Homes
2161 Camelot Dr, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
950 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly units with fully equipped kitchens and modern baths. Carefully landscaped community has 24-hour gym and a swimming pool. Close to downtown Harrisburg.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Emerald Pointe
1239 Amber Ln, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1437 sqft
Situated in a tranquil setting convenient to I-83 and I-283. Two- and three-bedroom townhomes with fully equipped kitchens with revolving servers and private patios, balconies or yards. Select homes feature basements and attached garages.
Last updated June 11 at 02:55pm
6 Units Available
Aspen Hill
5069 Stacey Dr E, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1016 sqft
Aspen Hill Apartments welcomes you home to exceptional service and quality living. Nestled on a hilltop in Swatara Township, Aspen Hill offers a quiet and relaxed country setting with rolling hills, magnificent trees and fresh air.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
21 Units Available
The Village of Laurel Ridge and The Encore Apartments & Townhomes
399 Ringneck Dr, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1122 sqft
Conveniently located near I-81. Apartments include patio or balcony, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Tenants enjoy 24-hour maintenance, and a pool, courtyard, BBQ, playground, and gym.
Results within 1 mile of Harrisburg
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
15 Units Available
The Overlook
150 Erford Rd, Camp Hill, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
988 sqft
On a West Shore bluff lies an apartment community that is unlike any other. Enter your 4-story manor-style home through a lobby with country-club furnishings and origial artwork, and take the elevator to your spacious apartment.
Results within 5 miles of Harrisburg
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
Union Flats
415 Center Ave, Mechanicsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1072 sqft
Near I-81 and I-83. Resort-style saltwater pool, fitness center, and large clubhouse with vaulted ceilings and a stone fireplace. On-site yoga, billiards room and outdoor fire pit. Pet-friendly.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
137 Hunters Ridge Drive
137 Hunters Ridge Drive, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
998 sqft
- $1,395 security deposit and $1,395 rent due on the first of every month. End unit townhouse with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and located in the Susquehanna Township School District. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer included.

Last updated June 12 at 11:45am
1 Unit Available
466 Kelker Street
466 Kelker St, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1682 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom townhouse within the Chambers Knoll Community located behind the Harrisburg Mall. Entering from the front door, you have the 1 car garage access to the right.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
214 Cherrington Dr
214 Cherrington Drive, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1548 sqft
2 bed 2 bath contemporary condo in Susquehanna Township! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
4545 DEER PATH ROAD
4545 Deer Path Road, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1408 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4545 DEER PATH ROAD in Dauphin County. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Bressler-Enhaut-Oberlin
1 Unit Available
650 MOHN STREET
650 Mohn Street, Enhaut, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1441 sqft
Don't miss this opportunity to live in this newly renovated 2/3 bedroom home in Central Dauphin Schools. Call today!
Results within 10 miles of Harrisburg
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
Middletown
13 Units Available
Woodland Hills
105 Woodland Avenue, Middletown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1108 sqft
Welcome to Woodland Hills, the premier community for Middletown apartments for rent! At Woodland Hills Apartments our luxury building gives you access to everything you have ever wanted in a home with upgraded interiors, a variety of community

Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
376 JONATHAN COURT
376 Jonathan Court, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1958 sqft
Don't miss out on this end-unit townhome located in Derry Twp, 5 min from Hershey Medical Center! Brand new HVAC system, washer & dryer. Kitchen countertop replaced in 2017.

June 2020 Harrisburg Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Harrisburg Rent Report. Harrisburg rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Harrisburg rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Harrisburg rents declined slightly over the past month

Harrisburg rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have remained steady in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Harrisburg stand at $814 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,014 for a two-bedroom. Harrisburg's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents steady across cities in Pennsylvania

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Harrisburg, but trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Pennsylvania, half have seen increases while the other half have been decreasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Levittown is the most expensive of all Pennsylvania's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,641; of the 10 largest cities in Pennsylvania that we have data for, Bethlehem, York, and Pittsburgh, where two-bedrooms go for $1,090, $781, and $926, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.7%, -0.5%, and -0.1%).
    • Erie, Norristown, and Levittown have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.1%, 0.9%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Harrisburg rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Harrisburg has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Harrisburg is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Harrisburg's median two-bedroom rent of $1,014 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Harrisburg.
    • While rents in Harrisburg remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Harrisburg than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Harrisburg.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

