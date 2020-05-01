All apartments in Farrell
1113 Negley Street.
Last updated May 1 2020 at 2:08 PM

1113 Negley Street

1113 Negley Street · (724) 847-2728
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1113 Negley Street, Farrell, PA 16121

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Amenities

Move-in ready! One bedroom multi-unit apartment complex with all utilities included. Open floor plan with stove, refrigerator and microwave provided. Separate bedroom, and make-up room with storage. Full bath, off street parking.$650 Includes ALL utilities.
***Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, our office is reserving self-guided tours for pre-qualified applicants only.***
Please visit our website, www.RentWithPremier.com, to view pictures & video of available properties and to complete an online application.
Upon sending a request, please provide your email address so that I can give all the information directly to you! :)

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

