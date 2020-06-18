412 E 35th St.

Amenities
Updated Nicely Maintained Home For Rent - Features:
Single Family Home For Rent - 1 Story
3 Bedrooms
1 Bathroom
Living Room
Kitchen
Back Enclosed Porch
Full Basement - Washer and Dryer are located here
Lease Terms:
1 Year Lease (or longer)
$1,000/month Rent
$1,000/Security Deposit
Tenant pays - gas and electric, responsible for lawn care, snow removal of driveway steps and sidewalks
Owner pays - Water, Sewer, Trash - weekly ordinary pickup
Pet may be approved case by case basis with additional monthly pet fee and refundable pet deposit, updated vet records.
NO Smoking
(RLNE5712753)