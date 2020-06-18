All apartments in Erie
412 E 35th St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

412 E 35th St

412 East 35th Street · (814) 602-4638
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

412 East 35th Street, Erie, PA 16504
South East Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 412 E 35th St · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 992 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
Updated Nicely Maintained Home For Rent - Features:

Single Family Home For Rent - 1 Story
3 Bedrooms
1 Bathroom
Living Room
Kitchen
Back Enclosed Porch
Full Basement - Washer and Dryer are located here

Lease Terms:

1 Year Lease (or longer)
$1,000/month Rent
$1,000/Security Deposit
Tenant pays - gas and electric, responsible for lawn care, snow removal of driveway steps and sidewalks
Owner pays - Water, Sewer, Trash - weekly ordinary pickup
Pet may be approved case by case basis with additional monthly pet fee and refundable pet deposit, updated vet records.
NO Smoking

(RLNE5712753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 412 E 35th St have any available units?
412 E 35th St has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Erie, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Erie Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 E 35th St have?
Some of 412 E 35th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 E 35th St currently offering any rent specials?
412 E 35th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 E 35th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 E 35th St is pet friendly.
Does 412 E 35th St offer parking?
Yes, 412 E 35th St does offer parking.
Does 412 E 35th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 412 E 35th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 E 35th St have a pool?
No, 412 E 35th St does not have a pool.
Does 412 E 35th St have accessible units?
No, 412 E 35th St does not have accessible units.
Does 412 E 35th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 E 35th St does not have units with dishwashers.

