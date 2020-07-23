Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:00 AM

88 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Edgewood, PA

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
147 LaCrosse Street
147 Lacrosse Street, Edgewood, PA
1 Bedroom
$830
850 sqft
147 LaCrosse Street Available 08/04/20 1BR | Lovely Suburban Location with quick Bus Access! - * Large 1BR apartment on tree lined street. Hardwood floors throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Edgewood

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Regent Square
315 Barnes St Floor 3
315 Barnes Street, Wilkinsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
Fully furnished 3rd floor one-bedroom/one-bathroom apartment! Fantastic Location! 3-story Victorian home located on a quiet street just outside of Regent Square.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
96 Jeremias St Apt 2
96 Jeremias Street, Swissvale, PA
1 Bedroom
$595
Available 08/01/20 Available August 1st! 1 bedroom apartment in Swissvale - Fully equipped kitchen, wall A/C unit, laundry in building, and parking! $595/month + tenants pay water and electric.
Results within 5 miles of Edgewood
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
15 Units Available
Shadyside
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,784
877 sqft
Located in East End Pittsburgh, close to Target, Whole Foods and Mellon Park. Residents enjoy units with expansive windows, stainless steel appliances and hotel-inspired baths. Community offers health center, yoga studio and fire pits.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
15 Units Available
The Docks
501 Riverfront Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
739 sqft
Fantastic views of the Allegheny River. Within walking distance to area restaurants and near Route 28. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, garage, and playground. Courtyard area.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
East Liberty
Coda on Centre
5765 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
631 sqft
At the crossroads of East Liberty and Shadyside rises Coda on Centre.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
Shadyside
Bakery Living Orange
6480 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
794 sqft
A smoke-free community with bike trails, a well-equipped fitness center, and a business center, among other amenities. Homes feature keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and gourmet kitchens. Opposite Bakery Square.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
Southside Flats
Hot Metal Flats
2900 Sidney St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,462
653 sqft
A pet-friendly community with an outdoor lounge, bicycle storage, and a heated sundeck for residents. Homes feature private balconies and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
Shadyside
Bakery Living Blue
6454 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
761 sqft
Stone's throw from Bakery Square, these homes feature in-unit laundry, keyless entry, and gourmet kitchens, among other modern amenities. Common amenities include a business center and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
East Liberty
Walnut on Highland
121 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,497
702 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a fitness center, 24/7 maintenance, and covered parking. Located in the revamped East Liberty neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
Squirrel Hill South
5644 Hempstead Road
5645 Hempstead Rd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,211
633 sqft
Community provides garage parking, bike storage and on-site laundry facilities. Units include high-speed internet access, balconies and a full range of appliances. Located in the Squirrel Hill district adjacent to Davis Playground and Hobart Street.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
4 Units Available
Squirrel Hill South
Wightman Street Apartments
2135 Wightman St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,127
572 sqft
Close to Magee Field, the Carnegie Museum and Monongahela River, this community offers on-site bike storage, covered parking, laundry facilities in the building. Units have up to four bedrooms and a full range of appliances.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Squirrel Hill South
5644 Hempstead Road
5644 Hempstead Rd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,294
640 sqft
Residents of this community have access to on-site laundry and covered parking at this pet-friendly community. Units have balconies/patios, a full range of appliances and high-speed internet access. Just minutes from Schenley Park and I-376.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
3 Units Available
Shadyside
Shadyside Commons
401 Amberson Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
714 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in a historic downtown building near Carnegie Mellon, the University of Pittsburgh and great city parks. Air-conditioned units with lofts, ceiling fans and oversized closets.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
North Oakland
Wellington
245 Melwood Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
602 sqft
245 Melwood Avenue apt.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
3 Units Available
North Oakland
King Edward Apartments
4601 Bayard St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
1091 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at King Edward Apartments in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
North Oakland
Bayard Manor
4600 Bayard Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
767 sqft
4600 Bayard Street, apt.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
North Oakland
King Edward Annex
225 Melwood Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
611 sqft
225 Melwood Avenue, apt.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
9 Units Available
Squirrel Hill South
Walnut Towers at Frick Park
7070 Forward Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
803 sqft
Near Frick Park and public transportation. This community is also minutes from the university. On-site amenities include a fitness center, lounge area, and a pet-friendly space. Short-term leasing available. Non-smoking community.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Munhall
The Waterfront
611 East Waterfront Drive, Munhall, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
723 sqft
Waterfront location with beautiful views and access to the Waterfront shopping districts. Spacious floor plans, washer/dryer in unit and luxurious finishes like crown molding and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
7 Units Available
Squirrel Hill South
Gateway at Summerset
1876 Parkview Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
768 sqft
At The Gateway at Summerset you can escape the hustle and bustle of the city without ever leaving Pittsburgh.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
9 Units Available
North Oakland
Royal York
3955 Bigelow Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
857 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Royal York in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
2 Units Available
Laurel Village Apartments
1000 Penn Center Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$940
806 sqft
Units feature dishwashers, custom kitchens and state-of-the-art appliances. Located close to shops, restaurants and hospitals. Community includes covered carports, a party room and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
5 Units Available
North Oakland
Old King Edward
4603 Bayard Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
1032 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Old King Edward in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Edgewood, PA

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Edgewood offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in Edgewood, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

