2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:49 PM
34 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Easton, PA
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Wilson
6 Units Available
Lafayette Towers Apartment Homes
2040 Lehigh St, Easton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1261 sqft
For Those Who Want More...Discover luxury living at Lafayette Towers, a friendly and relaxing high-rise community with a number of unique amenities at your disposal.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
6 Units Available
Woodmont Place
100 Woodmont Cir, Easton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1139 sqft
Great location close to parks and dining. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposal, granite counters and more. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Wilson
4 Units Available
Washington Court
1901 Washington Blvd, Easton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1100 sqft
Comfort, Convenience & Affordability combine to make Washington Court Apartments one of the most valuable living experiences in the Lehigh Valley (Heat is included!).
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Ward
1 Unit Available
124 N.13 th Second fl
124 N 13th St, Easton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Easton near Silk apts. 2/3 br 2 bath second fl - Property Id: 257391 Nice spacious 2nd FL, parking Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257391 Property Id 257391 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5690921)
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Downtown Easton
1 Unit Available
5 N Bank Street
5 N Bank St, Easton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
2200 sqft
Beautiful, ENORMOUS top floor apartment awaits your arrival! Located in the heart of downtown Easton, this massive and charming space offers beautiful original wood floors, high ceilings and character that hearken back to the industrial days.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Easton
1 Unit Available
506 Berwick Street
506 W Berwick St, Easton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
804 sqft
Spacious, open concept 2 bedroom in a private, secured building awaits your arrival! This bright 2 bedroom unit located on the second level features keyless entry, updated flooring, granite countertops, neutral decor and updated appliances such and
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
College Hill
1 Unit Available
301 Cattell Street
301 Cattell Street, Easton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Totally Renovated exterior and interior! New floors, new bathroom and kitchen, this spacious, second floor, 2 bedroom apartment with private covered deck is located in a great College Hill location. Separate entrance. Landlord pays gas heat.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
College Hill
1 Unit Available
316 Taylor Avenue - BM
316 Taylor Avenue, Easton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$895
747 sqft
Students & Professionals welcome Renovated, Steps from Campus and Hospital All utilities included except cooking gas and electric
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Downtown Easton
1 Unit Available
52 Center Square
52 Centre Sq, Easton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
2 bedroom Apt. located on Center Square in the Heart of Historic Downtown Easton! This 2nd floor corner apt. has been newly painted has oversized windows throughout with views of Center Square.
Results within 1 mile of Easton
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
875 Morvale Road
875 Morvale Road, Northampton County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1551 sqft
Cozy cute stone cottage in rural setting yet close to Easton and I-78. Stone fireplace in living room, covered front porch, off street parking.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Phillipsburg
1 Unit Available
263 SHAFER AVE
263 Shafer Avenue, Phillipsburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
For More Information call Jason Freeby at 908-443-1405. To see up to 25 photos go to seeinsidethehouse.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
College Hill
1 Unit Available
523 Paxinosa Road
523 Paxinosa Road East, Northampton County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1040 sqft
Wonderful Forks Twp location, this wooded lot high atop the ridge with spectacular views to the north is the setting of this 2 bedrooms professionally remodeled carriage house apartment.
Results within 5 miles of Easton
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
Northeast Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
Bethlehem Townhomes I
3015 Easton Ave Unit 2, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1057 sqft
Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 6/18/20 at 11:30AM. Call or email to get your open house link.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 01:04pm
3 Units Available
Bethlehem Townhomes II
3015 Easton Ave Suite 2, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$980
875 sqft
Bethlehem Townhomes offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom townhomes and apartments throughout the Lehigh Valley.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Central Bethlehem
7 Units Available
River Pointe Townhomes
1416 Livingston St, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
960 sqft
This Lehigh Valley apartment community is perfectly situated between New York City and Philadelphia. The pet-friendly one-bedroom apartments and two- to three-bedroom townhomes feature private parking, spacious floor plans and private balconies.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Upper Pohatcong
72 Units Available
Sycamore Landing
1000 Birch Ln, Phillipsburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1239 sqft
Beautifully finished apartment homes as well as services, features and amenities that will make you feel like you are on vacation year-round.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Phillipsburg
3 Units Available
Village Arms Apartments
461 Heckman Street, Phillipsburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
729 sqft
Located near the Delaware River, in beautiful Phillipsburg, New Jersey, Village Arms Apartments offers the best of all worlds. Here, you can enjoy all the advantages of urban living combined with the benefits of a rural atmosphere.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Upper Pohatcong
1 Unit Available
325 Saint James Avenue
325 Saint James Avenue, Upper Pohatcong, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
The Good Life. Beautiful House in Pohatcong Twsp. - Property Id: 110260 Beautiful 2/3 bedroom house in Pohatcong Twsp. NJ, with front and back driveways. Big deck off of kitchen overlooks and leads to backyard. Inside redone.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
834 HONEYBROOK CIR
834 Honeybrook Circle, Lopatcong Overlook, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1155 sqft
WOW - completely updated 2nd floor condo for rent. Freshly painted. All new appliances, countertop and backsplash in the kitchen. Both bathrooms completely re-done. Brand New Carpeting through-out.
Results within 10 miles of Easton
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
11 Units Available
Pointe North
4445 Harriet Ln, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1110 sqft
Near the Lehigh Valley Mall and Route 22. Each apartment offers modern kitchens, wood-style flooring and open floor plans. Located near a wildlife sanctuary. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
West Bethlehem
6 Units Available
Woodmont Mews Apartments
1345 Martin Ct, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1219 sqft
Luxury apartments in park-like setting that boast extra-large floor plans, soaring ceilings and private balconies. Resort-style amenities include ultramodern fitness facility. Excellent access to major highways and close to historic downtown Bethlehem.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:49pm
West Bethlehem
13 Units Available
Valley Park Apartments
2252A Catasauqua Rd, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
830 sqft
Colonial-inspired community with green landscaping, pool, volleyball court and business center. Located close to downtown Bethlehem. Recently renovated units with washer/dryer, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
South Bethlehem
7 Units Available
Saucon View
1 Saucon View Drive, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1177 sqft
Near I-78 and I-22. The community features a pool with a clubhouse, concierge services and lots of green space. Each home provides a private balcony, lots of storage and a modern kitchen.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Northeast Bethlehem
Contact for Availability
Spring Garden Townhouses
1026 North Blvd, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1050 sqft
Spacious apartments with individually controlled central heat, ample closet space, and basements in select units. Enjoy the swimming pool, tennis courts, and playground area. Located close to Routes 22 and 78.
