apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM
19 Apartments for rent in Dunmore, PA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Dunmore
2027 Green Ridge Street
2027 Green Ridge Street, Dunmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1658 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
ATTENTION STUDENTS : Looking for student housing just minutes away from Marywood University? Look no further! This gorgeous apartment unit is just 1.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Dunmore
1609 Adams Ave
1609 Adams Avenue, Dunmore, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2700 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Carol L Chisdak (570) 587-7000: CURRENTLY RENTED until SEPT. 1. Historic, totally renovated Dunmore rental. FULLY FURNISHED. Outstanding scenic street. 3 floors of charm. 2 nice terraces. Heated sunroom.
Results within 1 mile of Dunmore
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Greenridge
933 Richmont Street
933 Richmont Street, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2000 sqft
This is a gorgeous, spacious off-campus house, located within walking distance (12 minute walk, 3 minute drive) to Marywood University and in close proximity to Geisinger hospital (1.8 miles).
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Greenridge
814 Sunset Street
814 Sunset Street, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1944 sqft
Available 08/01/20 This beautiful home in the Greenridge section of scranton is a great find! This home is going to be renovated entirely this summer and will be ready for move in on August 1st, there will be a lot going on with the renovations.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Greenridge
931 Richmont Street
931 Richmont St, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2300 sqft
This spacious off campus student housing is just a 3 minute drive (or 12 minute walk) away from Marywood University.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hill Section
535 Monroe Avenue
535 Monroe Avenue, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
This modern open space apartment is available for rent on July 14th 2020! If you're looking for a beautiful, stress-free, spacious apartment within walking distance to major hospitals and universities in Scranton, look no further.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Hill Section
1047 Clay Ave
1047 Clay Avenue, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1124 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Alicia Stanton (570) 614-9255: Beautiful, bright, spacious 2nd floor apartment with spectacular view of the city. Hardwood floors throughout! Office/Den could be used as 3rd bedroom.
Results within 5 miles of Dunmore
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Scranton
220 Linden Street
220 Linden Street, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1091 sqft
310 Available 08/01/20 This apartment features 1 modern bathrooms, 1 nice sized bedrooms, $1,500 a month.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Dickson City
539 Morgan St
539 Morgan Street, Dickson City, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
READ the Entire Ad! Call w/ Basic Info as requested. ty Available 08/01/20 Please DO NOT RESPOND unless you READ to BOTTOM (thank you) READ ENTIRE AD Pending Lease Signing Thurs.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Dickson City
1605 Summit Pointe
1605 Summit Pointe, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
850 sqft
Do not fear, we are giving this home a facelift! Under renovation. It will be available as early at 5/1/2020. Don’t be shy ---Ask us what we are doing .....
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Scranton
529 Bogart Ct # 203
529 Bogart Pl, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1083 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Leah Gianacopoulos (570) 947-9250: An incredible lifestyle, 1 bedroom unit features hardwood floors, custom kitchen cabinets with granite counters, GE Profile Stainless appliances, central AC, balcony
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Providence
2019 Margaret Ave
2019 Margaret Avenue, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1450 sqft
Listed by C21 Jack Ruddy Real Estate (570) 344-6724, Phoebe Keating (570) 903-8983: Nice 4 bed, 1.5 half of a double. Updated with plenty of parking in the rear. Washer, dryer, refrigeration and electric stove included.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Dickson City
507 Grier Street
507 Grier St, Dickson City, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
Spacious home convenient location - Property Id: 221672 Spacious 4 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex right off of Main Street in Dickson City. This home is centrally located near Interstate 81 and all of your shopping needs.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
622 N Main Apt. 3
622 South Main Avenue, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, ROBERT REDGIL (570) 561-3868: Modern second floor 2 bedroom apartment located near downtown Scranton ,commercial West Scranton area. and expressway.
Results within 10 miles of Dunmore
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1106 Tennyson Close
1106 Tennyson Close, Moosic, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2800 sqft
High end home located just minutes from the City of Scranton! It is a fantastic 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home that offers just about anything you could want. This home is minutes away from shopping and entertainment.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
721 Hosfeld St
721 Hosfeld Street, Clarks Summit, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
925 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Marcy A Curra (570) 575-3786: SUPER conveniently located single family two story, 2 bedroom/ 2 full bath home (additional room on 1st floor could definitely be a 3rd bedroom -tons of natural light, just
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
721 S Main St
721 South Main Street, Old Forge, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
2200 sqft
Listed by Coldwell Banker Town & Country Properties Moscow (570) 842-9531, HEATHER L KISHEL (570) 842-9531: Charming spacious 3 bedroom rental in the heart of the Pizza Capital of Old Forgeyou can walk to stores school and restaurants.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
1 Briarwood Way
1 Briarwood Way, Lackawanna County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Listed by O BOYLE REAL ESTATE LLC (570) 586-2911, TINA TRAVER (570) 357-3402: Beautiful end unit townhouse in Abington Heights School District. Lovely kitchen with glass tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances.