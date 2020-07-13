721 Hosfeld St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Marcy A Curra (570) 575-3786: SUPER conveniently located single family two story, 2 bedroom/ 2 full bath home (additional room on 1st floor could definitely be a 3rd bedroom -tons of natural light, just put in an armoir or dresser). This adorable house is availble for rent in the Abington Heights School District. Recently renovated with brand new kitchen counters, hardwood floors throughout, new carpeting, interior freshly painted. Gas Heat. Central A/C. This property is prisitne! Tenant will be responsible for lawn care, snow and ice removal from driveway and walk ways, all utilities. Landlord will pay for garbage. Don't hesitate on this one.