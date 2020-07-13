All apartments in Clarks Summit
Find more places like 721 Hosfeld St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clarks Summit, PA
/
721 Hosfeld St
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

721 Hosfeld St

721 Hosfeld Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

721 Hosfeld Street, Clarks Summit, PA 18411

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Marcy A Curra (570) 575-3786: SUPER conveniently located single family two story, 2 bedroom/ 2 full bath home (additional room on 1st floor could definitely be a 3rd bedroom -tons of natural light, just put in an armoir or dresser). This adorable house is availble for rent in the Abington Heights School District. Recently renovated with brand new kitchen counters, hardwood floors throughout, new carpeting, interior freshly painted. Gas Heat. Central A/C. This property is prisitne! Tenant will be responsible for lawn care, snow and ice removal from driveway and walk ways, all utilities. Landlord will pay for garbage. Don't hesitate on this one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 Hosfeld St have any available units?
721 Hosfeld St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clarks Summit, PA.
What amenities does 721 Hosfeld St have?
Some of 721 Hosfeld St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 Hosfeld St currently offering any rent specials?
721 Hosfeld St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 Hosfeld St pet-friendly?
No, 721 Hosfeld St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clarks Summit.
Does 721 Hosfeld St offer parking?
Yes, 721 Hosfeld St offers parking.
Does 721 Hosfeld St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 721 Hosfeld St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 Hosfeld St have a pool?
No, 721 Hosfeld St does not have a pool.
Does 721 Hosfeld St have accessible units?
No, 721 Hosfeld St does not have accessible units.
Does 721 Hosfeld St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 721 Hosfeld St has units with dishwashers.
Does 721 Hosfeld St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 721 Hosfeld St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Binghamton, NYDunmore, PAOld Forge, PA
Moosic, PAEast Stroudsburg, PAScranton, PA
Pittston, PAWilkes-Barre, PA