106 Apartments for rent in Carnegie, PA with garage

Carnegie apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
239 Boden Avenue 2nd floor
239 Boden Avenue, Carnegie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$925
Unit 2nd floor Available 07/15/20 SPACIOUS 2 bdrm, EXCELLENT LOCATION ! - Property Id: 296683 This well maintained, clean, 1/2 duplex has two nice size bedrooms, an eat in kitchen with newer flooring and a spacious living room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
320 Dawson Avenue
320 Dawson Avenue, Carnegie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Available 07/01/20 Great Location! Charming Property! - Property Id: 289194 Clean, beautiful, two bedroom, single family home located in the up and coming Carnegie Borough.
Results within 5 miles of Carnegie
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
54 Units Available
Chroma Apartments
1360 Martha Street, Highlands Ranch, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,468
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,988
1135 sqft
Illuminate your life at Chroma Apartments in Highlands Ranch, where modern spaces complement a full spectrum of amenities for active lifestyles.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
53 Units Available
The Evalee
7 Dorchester Dr, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
977 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Evalee in Bethel Park. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
3309 Bethel Church Road
3309 Bethel Church Road, Bethel Park, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1911 sqft
4 Bedroom Home located in Bethel Park. Open floor plan, hardwood floors, kitchen with granite countertops, gas stove and eat-in countertop. 1 oversized garage. Private rear patio, Close to everything. 'T' and South Hills Village.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mount Washington
1 Unit Available
311 Boggs Ave Rear
311 Boggs Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
311 Boggs Ave Rear Available 08/01/20 Available August 2020 - Luxury 3 Bedroom Home w/ GARAGE Off-Street Parking! - This recently updated property comes equipped with central A/C, a luxury bathroom, 3 spacious bedrooms, off-street parking AND a

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
341 Murrays Ln
341 Murrays Lane, Castle Shannon, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1350 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Townhouse Updated. Location.Bright. Spacious - Property Id: 293014 Quiet Bright Townhouse - Updated Spacious End Unit. Close to Transportation/Downtown. Mb Has Master Bath & Walk-In Closet. 3 Bedrooms & Totally Updated 3 Baths.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
614 Audubon Avenue
614 Audubon Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
This rental property has it all! Remodeled from head to toe, enjoy the hardwood floors, newly remodeled kitchen & bathrooms, recessed lighting, finished game room, and so much more! Flat back yard includes a fenced in area for children & pets! The

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
260 SHADOWLAWN AVE
260 Shadowlawn Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
SPACIOUS executive rental available Aug 1 in one of the top 5 school districts in the state as ranked by Pittsburgh Business Times! This location is ideal for your morning commute to most anywhere in the 'burgh! Light & bright throughout with

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Sheraden
1 Unit Available
3414 Middletown Rd
3414 Middletown Road, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
Newly renovated 3 bedroom home. New hardwood floors throughout, renovated bathroom and kitchen, new paint throughout, new mechanicals.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1297 OLD MEADOW ROAD
1297 Old Meadow Road, Upper St. Clair, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
Great location with a large corner lot. Move right in to this Spacious 4 or 5 bedroom or den, and finished Game room. Minutes to the Upper St.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1593 PINEHURST DRIVE
1593 Pinehurst Drive, Upper St. Clair, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING & FABULOUS! TOTAL MAKEOVER;WALLS REMOVED, AWESOME NATURAL CHERRY KITCHEN & QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS & BRKFST BAR;OPEN TO DINING ROOM;FIREPLACE IN LR; NEW BATHROOMS, MAGNIFICENT GOURMET EQUIPPED KITCHEN.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2361 GIANT OAKS
2361 Giant Oaks Dr, Upper St. Clair, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
Ready for Immediate Occupancy! Great Location! Brand new flooring throughout and new carpeting in the bedrooms. Whole house was freshly painted! Patio off the dining room and family room.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
152 Vanderbilt Dr
152 Vanderbilt Drive, Allegheny County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Beautiful all brick home with attractive architecture such as cathedral ceiling, palladium windows, bay windows, skylights and sunken family room.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1778 Mcmillan Rd
1778 Mcmillan Road, Upper St. Clair, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Private and secluded yet close to shopping and schools. Traditional floor plan. Judge's paneling on focal wall with fireplace flanked by windows in the family room. Convenient wet bar. French door access to formal living room. First floor laundry.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1952 Bower Hill Road
1952 Bower Hill Road, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Charming colonial situated on main road with public and school transportation. This home has been in the family since it was built and was never a rental.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1424 Hastings Crescent
1424 Hastings Crescent, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,770
Wow! Stylish End Enit Town home at Hastings Plan loaded with Designer Upgrades!Smith+ Noble Fabric Roller Blinds throughout. Covered front porch+flexible open floor plan on the main level provides ease in entertaining.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2158 Meadowmont Dr
2158 Meadowmont Drive, Upper St. Clair, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
FABULOUS LARGE 4 BEDROOM HOME LOCATED IN THE DESIRABLE MONTCLAIR ESTATES WHICH HAS A SWIMMING POOL TO ENJOY WITH FAMILY & FRIENDS;HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT,THE CENTER HALL LEADS TO A LARGE EAT-IN EQUIPPED KITCHEN W/ A NEW FANTASTIC STAINLESS

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3234 Washington Pike
3234 Washington Pike, Allegheny County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
3 Bedroom Home located in the South Fayette. Cathedral Ceiling in the Living Room with decorative fireplace. Large Dining Room for entertaining. Master Bedroom on the main level with Full Bath.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
27 RICHMOND STREET LOFT
27 Richmond Street, Crafton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
THE LOFT AT 27 - Property Id: 250569 BEAUTIFUL LARGE LOFT APARTMENT OVERLOOKING PARK.PRIVATE DRIVE 2 BEDROOM LARGE LIVING SPACE..WHOLE HOUSE AIR CONDITIONING...NEW STOVE, NEW WASHER AND DRYER....

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2341 Southwood Drive
2341 Southwood Drive, Upper St. Clair, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
Welcome to 2341 Southwood Drive! This beautiful home in USC has it all! This well-maintained home contains beautiful landscaping, a spacious backyard to entertain and play, hardwood throughout, finished game room, as well as many other great

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
200 Cedar
200 Cedar Blvd, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Impressive Craftsman style home in Mt Lebanon! Very spacious and full of charm, with beautiful hardwood floors, stain glass windows, built ins and more.
Results within 10 miles of Carnegie
Last updated June 14 at 06:24am
Baldwin
49 Units Available
The Alden South Hills
5492 Youngridge Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$605
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$650
721 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site fitness center, garage parking and a swimming pool. Upgraded apartments are available. Units feature black appliances and spacious layouts. Leland Park and Curry Hollow Center are both nearby.
Last updated June 14 at 06:18am
Lower Lawrenceville
12 Units Available
Arsenal 201
3922 Foster St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,067
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1070 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy-efficient appliances and in-wall USB ports. The mixed-use living space promotes a walkable lifestyle, as does proximity to shopping and public transit.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Carnegie, PA

Carnegie apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

