1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:41 AM
60 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bridgeville, PA
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 16 at 12:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Valleyfield
3520 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$805
576 sqft
Valleyfield invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Valleyfield provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Bridgeville.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
114 Werner St
114 Werner Street, Bridgeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$875
800 sqft
A wonderful 1 bedroom apartment is available immediately in Bridgeville. This apartment is close to Interstate 79 and South Point. Includes all utilities except cable. Pets are welcome with monthly fee.
Results within 5 miles of Bridgeville
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
60 Units Available
The Evalee
7 Dorchester Dr, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
640 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Evalee in Bethel Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
23 Units Available
Torrente
2565 Boyce Plaza Rd, Upper St. Clair, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
822 sqft
Experience the best in luxury living with breathtaking creek and woodland views offering plenty of privacy, not often found in apartment living. Our unique Upper St.
Verified
1 of 75
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
75 Units Available
Carriage Park Apartments
300 Chatham Park Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$905
491 sqft
Great location close I-279 and the Pittsburgh International Airport. Units feature remodeled kitchens, state-of-the-art appliances and designers bathroom fixtures. Community offers covered parking, rolling lawns and walkways.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
16 Units Available
Park West 205
1000 Park West Place, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
752 sqft
At Park West 205, you won’t have to compromise when choosing your new home. Whether it’s a convenient location, an affordable price point, or a custom luxury design at the top of your wish list, Park West 205 has you covered.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 16 at 12:17 AM
13 Units Available
The Ashby at South Hills Village Station
1100 Village Dr, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,372
764 sqft
Just minutes from the movie theater and across from South Hills Village. Smoke-free community with car wash area and eco-friendly landscaping. Gourmet kitchens, smart thermostats and energy-efficient appliances.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
5331 Main St Rear
5331 Main Street, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$550
3 ROOMS AND A BATH ATOP A 2 CAR GARAGE. - Property Id: 297460 FOR RENT BETHEL PARK SMALL APT. ABOVE A 2 CAR GARAGE 3 ROOMS AND A BATH REFRIDGE AND STOVE WASHER AND DRYER ALL REMODELED 2 YEARS AGO $550 PLUS UTIL. $250.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
104 Newburn Dr Apt 5
104 Newburn Dr, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
Mt. Lebanon: 104 Newburn Drive 2, Bedroom 1 Bathroom Fabulous 1 bedroom unit w balcony. Convenient to Atria’s and public transportation. Walkable neighborhood. Close to Beverly Shoppes and entertainment.
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
129 Baywood Avenue
129 Baywood Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
$1000 month! First time rented lovely Garden Apartment.600 square.ft. Recently remodeled.Ideally located in the heart of Mt.Lebanon. Walking distance to T. Station and uptown.Tenant only pays elec&cable. No pets. No smoking.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
110 Newburn Dr Apt 2
110 Newburn Drive, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$895
Fabulous 1 bedroom aparment. Convenient to Atria's and public transportation. Walkable neighborhood. Close to Beverly Shoppes and entertainment.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
110 Newburn Dr Apt 5
110 Newburn Dr, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$895
Beautiful one bedroom apartment w/ * Hardwood floors throughout * Central Air * Fully equipped kitchen appliances * Fantastic natural light throughout apartment $895 base + $35 parking + $100 gas and electric = $1125 (RLNE5935764)
Results within 10 miles of Bridgeville
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
27 Units Available
Banksville
Crane Village Apartments
651 Oaklynn Ct, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
714 sqft
Country-like setting with controlled access and pet run area. Units feature kitchens with disposals, wall-to-wall carpeting and individual climate control. Close to I-279 and central Pittsburgh.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
4 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Venue
625 Stanwix Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
580 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Venue in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
46 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Pennsylvanian
1100 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,134
786 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from Penn Station and the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Apartments feature amenities like hardwood floors, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Luxury community includes parking, valet service and gym.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
20 Units Available
Strip District
Edge 1909
1909 Waterfront Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,616
806 sqft
Great location in the Strip District close to museums, shops and restaurants. Community features a club room, dog park and panoramic views. Units have white quartz countertops, high ceilings and solar shades.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 16 at 12:32 AM
10 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Encore on 7th
100 7th St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,468
985 sqft
The sights, the sounds, the culture, the tradition; The Encore on 7th indulges, explores and exemplifies everything downtown Pittsburgh has to offer.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 16 at 12:32 AM
39 Units Available
Fairywood
Emerald Gardens
2400 Village Road, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$815
544 sqft
Where Luxury and Affordability Meet. Located on 48 lush, wooded acres, you'll be surrounded by the natural beauty and serenity of country living together with the ease of city living.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 16 at 12:37 AM
28 Units Available
Northshore
Heinz at 950 North Shore
950 Progress St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
610 sqft
Heinz at 950 North Shore is Pittsburgh’s newest luxury lofts and apartments. We offer spacious one-bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans ranging from 443 to 1,793 sq. ft. that are designed for your lifestyle, comfort, and convenience.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 16 at 01:41 AM
$
72 Units Available
South Shore
Glasshouse Pittsburgh
160 East Station Square Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
831 sqft
Call Pittsburgh's South Shore your new home. At Glasshouse Pittsburgh, weve got amazing views, meticulous service and luxurious amenities, all within an 8 minute walk to Downtown.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 16 at 12:31 AM
15 Units Available
Southside Flats
The Flats at Southside Works
2635 East Carson Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
930 sqft
The Flats @ SouthSide Works offers modern city living within walking distance of all the shopping, dining and fun that SouthSide Works has to offer.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
35 Units Available
Ridge at Robinson
1501 Meredith Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
878 sqft
Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and hardwood floors. Deluxe accessible grounds offer fitness classes, pet-spa, gym, pool and more. Excellent location- near Giant Eagle Market District, LA Fitness, Cinemark and downtown Pittsburgh amenities.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
17 Units Available
Northshore
Morgan at North Shore
100 Anderson St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,524
704 sqft
Luxury apartments in Pittsburgh's North Shore neighborhood, close to shops and restaurants, just off I-279 HOV. Features include a heated pool and fitness center. Each unit has its own laundry facilities and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
34 Units Available
Chroma Apartments
1360 Martha Street, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,468
685 sqft
Illuminate your life at Chroma Apartments in Highlands Ranch, where modern spaces complement a full spectrum of amenities for active lifestyles.
