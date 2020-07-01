165 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Blawnox, PA

/
3 bedroom apartments
216 8th St
216 8th Street, Blawnox, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 BR / 1 Bath Duplex in Blawnox. Gorgeous duplex with over 9 feet tall ceilings in award-winning Fox Chapel Area School District. Property Highlights: - Complete rehab from stud out.
218 8th St
218 8th Street, Blawnox, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 BR / 1 Bath Duplex in Blawnox. Gorgeous duplex with over 9 feet tall ceilings in award-winning Fox Chapel Area School District. Property Highlights: - Complete rehab from stud out.
102 Chapel Harbor Dr
102 Chapel Harbor Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
A fantastic 3 bedroom townhome at Chapel Harbor in the award-winning Fox Chapel School District.
Shadyside
Holden Street Apartments
5733 Holden St, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1419 sqft
Charming community near Walnut Street and the downtown area. Close to the universities. On-site laundry facilities, maintenance services, and green space. Non-smoking community. Pet-friendly. Updated interiors.
Shadyside
Kenmawr Apartments
401 Shady Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Kenmawr Apartments in Pittsburgh, PA offer cheery units with lots of light, hardwood floors and dishwashers. Choice Shadyside location. Multiple floor plans to suit your needs.
2000 LaCrosse St
2000 Lacrosse Street, Swissvale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1320 sqft
3 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Available in Swissvale! - Available: NOW! Description: Come check out this 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home today! Very clean, spacious and easy to maintain. Conveniently located.
East Liberty
412 N Euclid Ave
412 North Euclid Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
This home is a great value-find! Beautiful 4 BR/2 BA (with one additional captured room as a bonus) house, with an eat-in kitchen and a ton of closet space in the heart of East Liberty! Blocks from Target, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, and plenty of
East Liberty
727 Mellon St
727 Mellon Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Updated Brick Home with Private Yard - This home is newly renovated with original woodwork throughout the whole home. Large living room with original fireplace. Dining room space that entertains into the kitchen with island.
Greater Park Place
7726 Brashear St Unit 2
7726 Brashear Street, Wilkinsburg, PA
NEWLY UPDATED! 4 BR 1 1/2 Bath Apartment in Point Breeze. Fantastic location! Only 1 mile from the popular Regent Square.
Larimer
300 Paulson Ave
300 Paulson Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Available Now! - Be the first to live in this amazingly unique, brand newly remodeled 3 Bedroom/2.5 bath home.
Shadyside
6345 Marchand St Apt 1
6345 Marchand Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Available 08/01/20 Now Available August 1! Large 3 bedroom apartment - 2 full bath w/ den (bonus room) in Shadyside! Apartment is the entire first floor of building - lots of space! Fully equipped kitchen w/ dishwasher; laundry in building; shared
412 Crescent Garden Drive
412 Crescent Garden Dr, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1350 sqft
FINISHED BASEMENT, A TON OF SPACE, GARAGE AND SO MUCH MORE!!! - TOTALLY RENOVATED 2 story 3 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom BEAUTY in Penn Hills! Short drive to Interstate 76 and Interstate 376.
210 Erhardt Dr
210 Erhardt Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Beautiful Newly Renovated 3BD 1BA in Penn Hills! - NEWLY RENOVATED! -3 bedroom -1 full bathroom -Spacious rooms -Close to shopping and restaurants -Granite countertop -Central AC -Nice neighborhood *no pets for this property! *2 year lease *Sorry,
Kelly West
549 South Trenton Avenue
549 South Trenton Avenue, Wilkinsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Trenton Square Townhomes - 549 549 South Trenton Avenue Available 07/04/20 Beautifully Renovated 3BR Townhouse w/Garage & Central Air (Regent Square) - • Renovated 3BR townhouse in Regent Square.
Shadyside
6331 1/2 Walnut Street
6331 1/2 Walnut St, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
Spacious Two Story duplex on Walnut Street! - Spacious Two Story duplex on Walnut Street! Hardwood Flooring, Garage parking and Two Levels! Duplex is second and third story of the property with a private entrance.
Shadyside
5924 Elwood Street
5924 Elwood Street, Pittsburgh, PA
5924 Elwood Street Available 08/01/20 Incredible Shadyside Home! - Really wonderful home in heart of Shadyside! All hardwood flooring throughout! Great kitchen with lots of space and two full baths! Walk to everything Shadyside has to offer -
223 Wilson Drive
223 Wilson Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Spacious 3BD/1BA Single Family Home in Penn Hills - -Cozy Living Room with Working Fireplace and Large Picture Window -Updated Kitchen and Bath -Large Basement with Plenty of Storage -Huge Lawn- Endless Opportunities for Outdoor Family Fun -Nice and
Shadyside
504 Maryland Avenue #2
504 Maryland Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
504 Maryland Avenue - 2 Available 08/01/20 Affordable 4 Bedroom In Shadyside! Lots of Room! Avail August 1st! Call Today - 504 Maryland Avenue, Apt #2 Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Monthly Rent: $2,365.00 + Utilities **Water and Sewage is $100.
Point Breeze
1303 Denniston Street
1303 Denniston Street, Pittsburgh, PA
SPRING SPECIAL! PLACE YOUR HOLDING FEE BY May 31, 2020 & RECEIVE FIRST FULL MONTH FREE ON THIS BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME. Welcome home to tons of natural light and updated kitchen appliances.
Greater Park Place
582 Peebles Street, Apt 2, Pittsburgh, PA 15221
582 Peebles Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 582 Peebles Street, Apt 2, Pittsburgh, PA 15221 in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
641 Penny Dr
641 Penny Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1199 sqft
Newly renovated 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath Cape Cod style home coming soon in Monroeville. Lovely hardwood floors throughout. Bedrooms are large and located on second floor. Beautifully renovated kitchen and updated bathrooms.
Verona
7223 Shannon Rd
7223 Shannon Road, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1715 sqft
Available Now! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and double car garage. Nice deck overlooking beautiful 2 tiered backyard. Wood burning fireplace in great room, newly renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
Verona
454 Union St
454 Union Street, Verona, PA
Recently updated with 'lifeproof' floors in most rooms. So much character inside, teaming perfectly with the wonderful hidden gem that Verona is! Fenced in backyard and large front porch are great for relaxing outdoors. Riverview school district.
7024 Blackhawk St
7024 Blackhawk Street, Swissvale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
Updated 3BR/1 Bath in Swisshelm Park/Swissvale! Convenient location nestled between Frick Park and Edgewood! Property Highlights: - New paint throughout - Hardwood floors - Renovated kitchen & bathroom - Separate living room & dining room - Great
