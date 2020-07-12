Apartment List
234 Apartments for rent in Bellevue, PA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bellevue apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

Bellevue
202 Gilliland Ave
202 Gilliland Avenue, Bellevue, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
4 BR/ 1 Bath townhome located in Bellevue, PA.

Bellevue
640 Highland Place, Apartment 4
640 Highland Place, Bellevue, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Recently Renovated Apartment In Bellevue - Move right in to this charming first floor 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Bellevue! Recently renovated, this unit features brand new flooring, paint, and stainless steel appliances! There is plenty of
Results within 1 mile of Bellevue
Verified

Avalon
The Avalon Apartment Homes
841 California Ave, Avalon, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$935
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1134 sqft
Your new home awaits at The Avalon Apartments! Our beautiful, award-winning high-rise building with spectacular city views is nestled in a cozy suburb, just minutes away from downtown Pittsburgh, shopping, parks, and much more! Our community

McKees Rocks
111 Ella St Unit 1
111 Ella Street, McKees Rocks, PA
3 Bedrooms
$750
Spacious yet cozy 3BR/1 Bath first-floor apartment in McKees Rocks! Property Highlights: - Eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space - Mix of hardwood and carpet throughout - Beautiful, fenced in private courtyard - Garage for one car included -

Brighton Heights
1266 Benton Avenue - 1
1266 Benton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Enjoy two very large fully renovated units in this large duplex. Offering up to 1,200 SF, each unit has a living room, dining room and two bedrooms.

Brighton Heights
3813 Brighton Road - 2
3813 Brighton Road, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1450 sqft
Located in an excellent area, footsteps away from public transportation and a laundromat.
Results within 5 miles of Bellevue
Verified

Strip District
Edge 1909
1909 Waterfront Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,616
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1295 sqft
Great location in the Strip District close to museums, shops and restaurants. Community features a club room, dog park and panoramic views. Units have white quartz countertops, high ceilings and solar shades.
Verified

Banksville
Crane Village Apartments
651 Oaklynn Ct, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1028 sqft
Country-like setting with controlled access and pet run area. Units feature kitchens with disposals, wall-to-wall carpeting and individual climate control. Close to I-279 and central Pittsburgh.
Verified

Troy Hill
Heinz Lofts
300 Heinz St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1542 sqft
Added to the list of Pittsburgh historic landmarks in 2004, our unique Strip District apartments boast stunning 1890s architecture on the outside, with sleek contemporary interiors and upgraded modern amenities.
Verified

Cosmopolitan
3001 McKnight East Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1107 sqft
Relax on the rooftop terrace and sundeck, get fit in the exclusive fitness center, or just settle in to the comfort of stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and in-suite laundry.
Verified

Downtown Pittsburgh
The Venue
625 Stanwix Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$2,835
1890 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Venue in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Northshore
Heinz at 950 North Shore
950 Progress St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1240 sqft
Heinz at 950 North Shore is Pittsburgh’s newest luxury lofts and apartments. We offer spacious one-bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans ranging from 443 to 1,793 sq. ft. that are designed for your lifestyle, comfort, and convenience.
Verified

The Cascades Apartments
100 E West Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$965
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1074 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with spacious floor plans. Pet-friendly, with plenty of storage space and closets, fully equipped kitchens, and a pool with sundeck. North of Pittsburgh, minutes from several parks and Ross Park Mall.
Verified

Downtown Pittsburgh
The Pennsylvanian
1100 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,007
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,137
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
1125 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from Penn Station and the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Apartments feature amenities like hardwood floors, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Luxury community includes parking, valet service and gym.
Verified

Downtown Pittsburgh
Keystone Flats - A Student Housing Community
319 Third Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,131
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Keystone Flats is a student housing community. For more information, please contact the community.
Verified

Northshore
Morgan at North Shore
100 Anderson St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,529
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,038
1154 sqft
Luxury apartments in Pittsburgh's North Shore neighborhood, close to shops and restaurants, just off I-279 HOV. Features include a heated pool and fitness center. Each unit has its own laundry facilities and private patio/balcony.
Verified

Downtown Pittsburgh
The Encore on 7th
100 7th St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
985 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The sights, the sounds, the culture, the tradition; The Encore on 7th indulges, explores and exemplifies everything downtown Pittsburgh has to offer.
Verified

South Shore
Glasshouse Pittsburgh
160 East Station Square Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1220 sqft
Call Pittsburgh's South Shore your new home. At Glasshouse Pittsburgh, weve got amazing views, meticulous service and luxurious amenities, all within an 8 minute walk to Downtown.
Verified

Downtown Pittsburgh
908 PENN AVE
908 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
510 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown Pittsburgh living in a historic building. Apartments have original brick walls with updated kitchens and nine-foot ceilings. Private laundry in all units. All tenants have access to the rooftop lounge and Wi-Fi lounge.
Verified

Downtown Pittsburgh
526 Penn Avenue
526 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
879 sqft
Spacious floor plans in a newly renovated historic building within walking distance of Point State Park. Enjoy panoramic city views from a rooftop deck. Convenient access to major roads, plus I-579, I-279 and I-376.
Verified

Downtown Pittsburgh
The Clark Building
717 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
970 sqft
A 1920s building with modern apartments in Pittsburgh. The Clark Building has apartments with modern kitchens, energy-efficient AC and heating, and expansive windows. Controlled entry, fully equipped fitness center, roof deck lounge area.
Verified

Downtown Pittsburgh
PENN GARRISON LOFTS
915 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,225
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
940 sqft
Penn Garrison Lofts offer fine urban living in the heart of downtown Pittsburgh, PA. There are a variety of floor plans from studios to penthouses to fit your lifestyle.
Verified

Downtown Pittsburgh
201 Stanwix
201 Stanwix St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
890 sqft
Modern apartment building with high-end interiors. Overlooking Gateway Center Park in Pittsburgh, close to Gateway Metro Station and Market Square shops and restaurants. Residents have access to fitness center and off-street parking.
Verified

Duquesne Heights
Grandview Pointe
1411 Grandview Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,816
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
1224 sqft
We don't just rent apartments; we provide a better living experience. Centrally located atop Mount Washington, Grandview Pointe combines a prestigious address with luxury living.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bellevue, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bellevue apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

