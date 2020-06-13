Apartment List
189 Apartments for rent in Aspinwall, PA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aspinwall
1 Unit Available
514 Guyasuta Rd Apt 7
514 Guyasuta Road, Aspinwall, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
Now Available July 1! Cozy 1 Bedroom Apartment in Aspinwall - Great Deal! Apartment comes with fully equipped kitchen, central air, and patio! Laundry in building Call today to view! 412-271-5550 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5459572)
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24am
Shadyside
13 Units Available
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,504
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,704
1264 sqft
Located in East End Pittsburgh, close to Target, Whole Foods and Mellon Park. Residents enjoy units with expansive windows, stainless steel appliances and hotel-inspired baths. Community offers health center, yoga studio and fire pits.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
The Docks
501 Riverfront Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,688
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,332
1405 sqft
Fantastic views of the Allegheny River. Within walking distance to area restaurants and near Route 28. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, garage, and playground. Courtyard area.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Munhall
11 Units Available
The Waterfront
611 East Waterfront Drive, Munhall, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,124
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,183
1515 sqft
Waterfront location with beautiful views and access to the Waterfront shopping districts. Spacious floor plans, washer/dryer in unit and luxurious finishes like crown molding and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
$
Lower Lawrenceville
11 Units Available
Arsenal 201
3922 Foster St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,128
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,361
1070 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy-efficient appliances and in-wall USB ports. The mixed-use living space promotes a walkable lifestyle, as does proximity to shopping and public transit.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Liberty
11 Units Available
Coda on Centre
5765 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,680
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1077 sqft
At the crossroads of East Liberty and Shadyside rises Coda on Centre.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Shadyside
20 Units Available
Bakery Living Orange
6480 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,370
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1118 sqft
A smoke-free community with bike trails, a well-equipped fitness center, and a business center, among other amenities. Homes feature keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and gourmet kitchens. Opposite Bakery Square.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central Lawrenceville
15 Units Available
Foundry at 41st
4107 Willow St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,353
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,828
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1161 sqft
Minutes from Market Square and Arsenal Park, this community offers gorgeous views of the Allegheny River. It also provides residents with off-street parking, controlled access and on-site laundry. Units include large closets and Juliet balconies.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Liberty
4 Units Available
The Penn at Walnut on Highland
111 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,413
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,458
1278 sqft
Luxury apartments with in-unit washers, private balconies, and gourmet kitchens. Residents have access to a fully equipped fitness center, bike storage, and a business center, among other amenities. Located in East Liberty.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Shadyside
10 Units Available
Shadyside Commons
401 Amberson Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1009 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in a historic downtown building near Carnegie Mellon, the University of Pittsburgh and great city parks. Air-conditioned units with lofts, ceiling fans and oversized closets.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Shadyside
9 Units Available
Bakery Living Blue
6454 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,370
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
996 sqft
Stone's throw from Bakery Square, these homes feature in-unit laundry, keyless entry, and gourmet kitchens, among other modern amenities. Common amenities include a business center and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Squirrel Hill South
8 Units Available
5644 Hempstead Road
5645 Hempstead Rd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,136
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
949 sqft
Community provides garage parking, bike storage and on-site laundry facilities. Units include high-speed internet access, balconies and a full range of appliances. Located in the Squirrel Hill district adjacent to Davis Playground and Hobart Street.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Shadyside
1 Unit Available
Holden Street Apartments
5733 Holden St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1419 sqft
Charming community near Walnut Street and the downtown area. Close to the universities. On-site laundry facilities, maintenance services, and green space. Non-smoking community. Pet-friendly. Updated interiors.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
North Oakland
18 Units Available
Royal York
3955 Bigelow Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,155
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1316 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Royal York in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Shadyside
1 Unit Available
S. Negley Avenue
810 S Negley Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
662 sqft
In the heart of the area's universities, near the downtown area, and a short walk from nightlife. Each home offers open living space, ample natural light, and lots of storage. Non-smoking buildings. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Squirrel Hill South
1 Unit Available
Forbes Terrace
5703 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,823
1605 sqft
Residents enjoy a beautiful courtyard, on-site parking and gorgeous landscaping at this community. Apartments are pet-friendly and offer in-unit laundry and smoke-free living. Property is near Squirrel Hill's shopping district and the Carnegie Library.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Squirrel Hill South
1 Unit Available
Beacon Commons
5629 Beacon Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1157 sqft
Situated in the Squirrel Hill District and moments from Davis Playground and The Manor theater, this community provides beautiful landscaping, on-site parking and a pet-friendly environment. Smoke-free apartments with in-unit laundry and beautifully appointed interiors.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Squirrel Hill South
1 Unit Available
Walnut on Wightman
1720 Wightman Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,015
1727 sqft
St. Edmund's Academy, Forbes Avenue and Schenley Drive are convenient to this community. Residents have bike storage and on-site parking at the smoke-free community. Units include balconies/patios, additional storage and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Squirrel Hill South
1 Unit Available
5644 Hempstead Road
5644 Hempstead Rd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
640 sqft
Residents of this community have access to on-site laundry and covered parking at this pet-friendly community. Units have balconies/patios, a full range of appliances and high-speed internet access. Just minutes from Schenley Park and I-376.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Shadyside
1 Unit Available
Centre Lofts
5850 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
752 sqft
Located near Whole Foods and Market District. On-site amenities include a large outdoor space, ample storage, and covered parking. Each home includes a balcony or patio. Non-smoking buildings.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated May 15 at 02:37pm
North Oakland
8 Units Available
Schenley Apartments
4101 Bigelow Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
Modern apartment homes with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and hardwood flooring. Abundant natural light and unbeatable city views. Community amenities include movie theater and basketball court.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Squirrel Hill North
1 Unit Available
146 N WOODLAND ROAD
146 North Woodland Road, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,975
A STUNNING ONE LEVEL CONDO IN N. WOODLAND ROAD COMPLEX IS LOCATED IN THE MOST DESIRABLE AREA OF SHADYSIDE; YOU'LL BE GREETED WITH CLASS & SOPHISTICATION OF THIS EXQUISITE CONDO;THE ELEVATOR OPENS TO A SPACIOUS LR. & DR.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Bloomfield
1 Unit Available
438 South Atlantic Avenue #2
438 South Atlantic Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
Pittsburgh Living - Lots of Space, Parking & Hardwood Floors! - 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Monthly Rent: $1,845.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shadyside
1 Unit Available
Amberson Gardens
5 Bayard Road, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1270 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Furnished 2 Bd By Pitt,CMU,Bus-All Utilities Incl! - Property Id: 281196 Utilities included: heat, central air conditioning, electricity, water, gas, trash! Very convenient location to Pitt, CMU, and hospitals! Pitt shuttle, CMU
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Aspinwall, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Aspinwall renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

