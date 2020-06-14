/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM
11 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ambridge, PA
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1038 5th Street
1038 5th Street Ext, Ambridge, PA
1 Bedroom
$700
Cute second floor apartment with fully equipped kitchen that includes a table, nice sized living room, one bedroom, full bath with shower. This unit includes a stackable washer and dryer, locked storage space in basement, and 2 a/c units.
Results within 1 mile of Ambridge
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1821 Droz
1821 Droz Avenue, Economy, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
870 sqft
Charming home in quiet location of Economy Boro! - Come check out this beautifully remodeled 870 sq ft 1 Bedroom, 1 den, 1.5 BA home in Economy Boro. Price includes water, sewer, and internet.
Results within 5 miles of Ambridge
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
55 Units Available
The Kane
2971 Kane Rd, Aliquippa, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
924 sqft
New one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near local elementary school and park. Community has pool, game room, and fitness center. Residences feature central air conditioning, kitchen island, pantry, stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony. Wheelchair accessible.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
7 Units Available
Waterford Landing Apartments
1200 Landing Ln, Carnot-Moon, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,019
733 sqft
Come experience quality living at Waterford Landing in Moon Township, Pennsylvania. Enjoy the convenience of being around the corner from everything with easy access to family restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 06:49pm
11 Units Available
Northrup Court Apartments
135 Fern Hollow Road, Coraopolis, PA
1 Bedroom
$759
576 sqft
Northrup Court invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Northrup Court provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Coraopolis.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
6 Units Available
Thorn Run Apartments
700 Lee Drive, Carnot-Moon, PA
1 Bedroom
$920
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Thorn Run Apartments in Carnot-Moon. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Ambridge
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
17 Units Available
Rochester Village
10100 Kettlecreek Dr, Fernway, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
822 sqft
Live in Cranberry Township in Pennsylvania, with beautiful landscaping right outside your door. This community includes a new swimming pool, fire pit, golf simulator, clubhouse and more.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
32 Units Available
Westpointe
2000 Westpointe Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$810
706 sqft
Quiet elegance, luxury living, and a satisfying atmosphere are yours at Westpointe Apartment Homes in Pittsburgh, PA. At Westpointe you'll find comfort, solitude, and convenience.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
39 Units Available
The Highlands of Montour Run
100 Lincoln Highlands Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
721 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens have microwaves, dishwashers and garbage disposal. Located right by the Montour Run Trail. Enjoy access to a swimming pool, basketball court, off-leash dog park and business center.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1204 Maple Street Extension Unit A
1204 Maple Street Ext, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$860
This unit features easy front access, a large parking lot, 2 bedrooms, one bathroom and a good sized living room. HIGHLIGHTS - There is a walk out basement to the large level back yard.
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
565 East Madison St
565 East Madison Street, Rochester, PA
1 Bedroom
$650
One bedroom apartment on the first floor of a 4 unit building in Rochester. This one bedroom, kitchen, living room, full bath. Coin op laundry and storage space for each unit available. Owner pays for water and sewer.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAJefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PA
Canonsburg, PACoraopolis, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PASteubenville, OHNew Castle, PACampbell, OHBellevue, PAWest Mifflin, PAWeirton, WV