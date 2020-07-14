All apartments in Northfield
Eaton Ridge

201 Eaton Ridge Dr · (330) 446-3744
Location

201 Eaton Ridge Dr, Northfield, OH 44067

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 101 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Eaton Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
cats allowed
Surround yourself with comfort and convenience. Eaton Ridge apartment homes are thoughtfully designed offering in-suite washers and dryers, walk-in closets, spacious rooms with a neutral decor and patios or balconies. We now proudly offer non-smoking buildings as well. With easy access to major highways, you are close to work and play. Relax and enjoy the heated outdoor pool, fitness center, club house and media room. Never worry - the on-site staff will take care of any maintenance needs. Make Eaton Ridge your home, and relax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Free surface parking. Assigned garages with remote control openers available for an additional fee. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Eaton Ridge have any available units?
Eaton Ridge has a unit available for $1,090 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Eaton Ridge have?
Some of Eaton Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Eaton Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Eaton Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Eaton Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Eaton Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Eaton Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Eaton Ridge offers parking.
Does Eaton Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Eaton Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Eaton Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Eaton Ridge has a pool.
Does Eaton Ridge have accessible units?
No, Eaton Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Eaton Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Eaton Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does Eaton Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Eaton Ridge has units with air conditioning.
