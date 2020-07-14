Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access media room cats allowed

Surround yourself with comfort and convenience. Eaton Ridge apartment homes are thoughtfully designed offering in-suite washers and dryers, walk-in closets, spacious rooms with a neutral decor and patios or balconies. We now proudly offer non-smoking buildings as well. With easy access to major highways, you are close to work and play. Relax and enjoy the heated outdoor pool, fitness center, club house and media room. Never worry - the on-site staff will take care of any maintenance needs. Make Eaton Ridge your home, and relax.