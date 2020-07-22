Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:15 PM

10 Apartments for rent in North Ridgeville, OH with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to North Ridgeville apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in sp...
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood North Ridgeville Bagley Road
8300 Ira Dr, North Ridgeville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1283 sqft
Redwood® North Ridgeville Ira Drive is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 21 at 08:08 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood North Ridgeville Meadow Lakes Blvd
7019 Condor Dr, North Ridgeville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1427 sqft
Redwood® North Ridgeville is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Results within 1 mile of North Ridgeville
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 21 at 08:08 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Olmsted Township
27380 Cook Road, Olmsted Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1162 sqft
Redwood Olmsted Township is one of Olmsted Township's newest and most distinctive apartment home communities. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a private attached garage.
Results within 5 miles of North Ridgeville
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
12 Units Available
Sturbridge Square
1500 Westford Cir, Westlake, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1067 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in a wooded setting close to Lake Erie. Community offers an indoor hot tub, a fitness center, and a clubhouse with free Wi-Fi. Residents enjoy daily complimentary continental breakfast.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
3 Units Available
Redwood Avon
38819 Renwood Blvd, Avon, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1483 sqft
A newer, distinctive community with ample privacy and no neighbors above. Each home features a private garage, large open space, and modern kitchens. Smoke-free community. Pets welcomed. Near area schools and parks.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 21 at 08:08 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Avon Lake
610 Hampshire Blvd, Avon Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1416 sqft
Redwood Avon Lake is one of Avon Lakes newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den and a private attached garage.
Results within 10 miles of North Ridgeville
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
10 Units Available
Somerset Apartments
181 Somerset Ln, Avon Lake, OH
1 Bedroom
$936
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1173 sqft
Apartments feature large closets, plush carpeting, and designer kitchens. Tenants get access to a clubhouse, cafe, playground, and gym. Minutes from Lake Erie. Relax in Longfellow Park. Close to I-90 for a smooth commute.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
9 Units Available
Portside Apartments
100 Mariners Cir, Sheffield Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1235 sqft
Well-appointed homes with energy efficient appliances and handcrafted maple cabinetry. 24-hour emergency maintenance. Have access to the recreation room and fitness center. Near Lakewood Beach Park. Minutes from I-90.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
1 Unit Available
Redwood Valley City
1254 A Marks Road, Valley City, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1332 sqft
Conveniently located just north of Medina and near Mill Stream Run Reservation. Smoke-free modern units with private garages and many interior upgrades. Two full bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Brunswick
1254 Marks Rd, Brunswick, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1206 sqft
Plum Creek by Redwood is one of Brunswick Township's newest and most distinctive apartment home communities. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den in select units and a private attached two-car garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in specials in North Ridgeville, OH

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to North Ridgeville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

North Ridgeville apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

