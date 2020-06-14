All apartments in New Lexington
Find more places like Alexander Yard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Lexington, OH
/
Alexander Yard
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:59 PM

Alexander Yard

625 Center Street · (740) 342-4840
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

625 Center Street, New Lexington, OH 43764

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bedroom · Avail. now

$520

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
With a clubhouse, picnic area, and more, Alexander Yard has something for everyone to live an active, social lifestyle. This community offers 2-bedroom apartments with energy efficient appliances, air conditioning, and patios. We are conveniently located 1 block from West Broadway Street, and are 2 minutes from Kroger and Dodsons on Broadway, 4 minutes from New Lexington Schools, and 5 minutes from Jim Rockwell Stadium.
Apply online today or call to learn more about how you can call Alexander Yard home. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE1172994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Alexander Yard have any available units?
Alexander Yard has a unit available for $520 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Alexander Yard have?
Some of Alexander Yard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alexander Yard currently offering any rent specials?
Alexander Yard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Alexander Yard pet-friendly?
Yes, Alexander Yard is pet friendly.
Does Alexander Yard offer parking?
Yes, Alexander Yard does offer parking.
Does Alexander Yard have units with washers and dryers?
No, Alexander Yard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Alexander Yard have a pool?
No, Alexander Yard does not have a pool.
Does Alexander Yard have accessible units?
No, Alexander Yard does not have accessible units.
Does Alexander Yard have units with dishwashers?
No, Alexander Yard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Alexander Yard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Alexander Yard has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Alexander Yard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OH
Zanesville, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OHJohnstown, OH
Parkersburg, WVAthens, OHBlacklick Estates, OHCambridge, OHMarietta, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity