Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 clubhouse on-site laundry parking

With a clubhouse, picnic area, and more, Alexander Yard has something for everyone to live an active, social lifestyle. This community offers 2-bedroom apartments with energy efficient appliances, air conditioning, and patios. We are conveniently located 1 block from West Broadway Street, and are 2 minutes from Kroger and Dodsons on Broadway, 4 minutes from New Lexington Schools, and 5 minutes from Jim Rockwell Stadium.

Apply online today or call to learn more about how you can call Alexander Yard home. Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE1172994)