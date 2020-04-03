496 S WASHINGTON Street

Amenities

25,000 sq ft of retail space available for lease in the Amsterdam Center shopping plaza, located in New Bremen, OH. The unit includes restrooms, warehouse space, office space and a loading dock. It is a great opportunity for a business to locate as an anchor store in a busy shopping center. Other businesses within the center include: grocery store, Mexican restaurant, religious book and gift store, Chinese restaurant, specialty toy store, print and frame shop, hair salon, Subway restaurant, investment office and a dance studio. Rent is based on $3 per sq ft ($6250/mo) plus quarterly CAM. If your business does not require this much space, the landlord may consider dividing the 25,000 sq ft to accommodate your needs.