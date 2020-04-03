All apartments in New Bremen
Find more places like 496 S WASHINGTON Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Bremen, OH
/
496 S WASHINGTON Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:50 PM

496 S WASHINGTON Street

496 S Washington St · (419) 629-2683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

496 S Washington St, New Bremen, OH 45869

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$75,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 25000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
25,000 sq ft of retail space available for lease in the Amsterdam Center shopping plaza, located in New Bremen, OH. The unit includes restrooms, warehouse space, office space and a loading dock. It is a great opportunity for a business to locate as an anchor store in a busy shopping center. Other businesses within the center include: grocery store, Mexican restaurant, religious book and gift store, Chinese restaurant, specialty toy store, print and frame shop, hair salon, Subway restaurant, investment office and a dance studio. Rent is based on $3 per sq ft ($6250/mo) plus quarterly CAM. If your business does not require this much space, the landlord may consider dividing the 25,000 sq ft to accommodate your needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 97 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 496 S WASHINGTON Street have any available units?
496 S WASHINGTON Street has a unit available for $75,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 496 S WASHINGTON Street currently offering any rent specials?
496 S WASHINGTON Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 496 S WASHINGTON Street pet-friendly?
No, 496 S WASHINGTON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Bremen.
Does 496 S WASHINGTON Street offer parking?
No, 496 S WASHINGTON Street does not offer parking.
Does 496 S WASHINGTON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 496 S WASHINGTON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 496 S WASHINGTON Street have a pool?
No, 496 S WASHINGTON Street does not have a pool.
Does 496 S WASHINGTON Street have accessible units?
No, 496 S WASHINGTON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 496 S WASHINGTON Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 496 S WASHINGTON Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 496 S WASHINGTON Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 496 S WASHINGTON Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 496 S WASHINGTON Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dayton, OHBeavercreek, OHSpringfield, OHFairborn, OHKettering, OH
Lima, OHSidney, OHTipp City, OHGreenville, OH
Troy, OHUrbana, OHTrotwood, OHRichmond, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DaytonSinclair Community College
Wittenberg University
Wright State University-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity