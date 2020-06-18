All apartments in Girard
820 Lincoln

820 Lincoln Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

820 Lincoln Avenue Southeast, Girard, OH 44420

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
820 Lincoln Ave - Beautiful 2 bedroom house located at 820 Lincoln Ave in Girard, Ohio. Home has been updated with hard wood flooring, updated kitchen and bath, carpet, fresh paint, detached garage, and central air. Rent is $850 s month plus utilities. Your dog or cat is welcome with an additional monthly fee and a non-refundable security deposit. For more information or to schedule a showing please visit our website at equitymanagementllc.com and complete one of our free applications. Once we receive it a leasing agent will reach out to schedule a showing. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 820 Lincoln have any available units?
820 Lincoln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Girard, OH.
What amenities does 820 Lincoln have?
Some of 820 Lincoln's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 Lincoln currently offering any rent specials?
820 Lincoln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Lincoln pet-friendly?
Yes, 820 Lincoln is pet friendly.
Does 820 Lincoln offer parking?
Yes, 820 Lincoln does offer parking.
Does 820 Lincoln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 Lincoln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Lincoln have a pool?
No, 820 Lincoln does not have a pool.
Does 820 Lincoln have accessible units?
No, 820 Lincoln does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Lincoln have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 Lincoln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 820 Lincoln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 820 Lincoln has units with air conditioning.

