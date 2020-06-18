Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

820 Lincoln Ave - Beautiful 2 bedroom house located at 820 Lincoln Ave in Girard, Ohio. Home has been updated with hard wood flooring, updated kitchen and bath, carpet, fresh paint, detached garage, and central air. Rent is $850 s month plus utilities. Your dog or cat is welcome with an additional monthly fee and a non-refundable security deposit. For more information or to schedule a showing please visit our website at equitymanagementllc.com and complete one of our free applications. Once we receive it a leasing agent will reach out to schedule a showing. Thank you!



(RLNE2694952)