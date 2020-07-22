Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020

84 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bridgetown, OH

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Bridgetown should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and y... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Monfort Heights South
3498 Hader Avenue,
3498 Hader Avenue, Monfort Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1638 sqft
3498 Hader Avenue, Available 08/28/20 3498 Hader Ave 4BR/2.
Results within 5 miles of Bridgetown
15 Units Available
Westwood
Aspen Village
2703 Erlene Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$585
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
757 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a complex surrounded by nature, yet close to downtown Cincinnati. Residents have access to a swimming pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance service.
4 Units Available
Westwood
Lisa Ridge
2496 Queen City Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$705
705 sqft
Experience contemporary Cincinnati living in this downtown apartment block. Sparkling swimming pool, controlled entry doors and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Units have window coverings and walk-in closets. Close to Interstate 75.
4 Units Available
Westwood
Montana Valley Apartments
2678 Montana Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$840
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1310 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with fireplaces, exposed brick walls and plenty of storage space. Pool and playground in complex. These apartments are situated next to the Mt. Airy Forest. Nearby Western Hills Plaza offers convenient shopping.
3 Units Available
Westwood
Montana Ridge Apartments
2660 Montana Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$720
750 sqft
Montana Ridge Apartments are located in Westwood and offer convenient access to the interstate, shopping, restaurants and parks.

1 Unit Available
Delhi Hills
275 Ihle Drive,
275 Ihle Drive, Delhi Hills, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1568 sqft
Ihle 275 4BR/2.

1 Unit Available
Monfort Heights South
3496 Hader Avenue,
3496 Hader Avenue, Monfort Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1638 sqft
3496 Hader Avenue, Available 08/28/20 3496 Hader Ave 4BR/2.

1 Unit Available
Monfort Heights South
3490 Hader Avenue,
3490 Hader Avenue, Monfort Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1638 sqft
3490 Hader Avenue, Available 08/28/20 3490 Hader Ave 4BR/2.

1 Unit Available
856 GILCREST
856 Gilcrest Lane, Hamilton County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
972 sqft
DElhi - WELL MAINTAINED BRICK RANCH ON CUL DE SAC - Nice and clean 3 bedroom 1.5 bath with eat in kitchen, hardwood floors, vinyl windows and glass block. Fenced back yard. Finished family room in basement. (RLNE5899959)

1 Unit Available
South Cumminsville
3811 Cass Avenue,
3811 Cass Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1846 sqft
3811 Cass Avenue, Available 08/07/20 3811 Cass Ave 3BR/2BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.

1 Unit Available
South Cumminsville
3703 Cass Avenue,
3703 Cass Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
3703 Cass Ave 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.

1 Unit Available
Northside
4225 Virginia Avenue,
4225 Virginia Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1184 sqft
4225 Virginia Ave 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with new flooring, new windows, and an updated electrical and plumbing system.

1 Unit Available
Northside
4269 Virginia Avenue,
4269 Virginia Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
949 sqft
4269 Virginia 3BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.

1 Unit Available
West Price Hill
4761 Dale Avenue
4761 Dale Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1048 sqft
4761 Dale Avenue Available 08/07/20 4761 Dale Ave 2BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1.5BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.

1 Unit Available
Northgate
3617 Woodsong Drive
3617 Woodsong Drive, Northgate, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1027 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

1 Unit Available
Delhi Hills
208 Greenwell Avenue
208 Greenwell Avenue, Delhi Hills, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1804 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

1 Unit Available
Dent
6708 Harrison Ave. # 10
6708 Harrison Ave, Dent, OH
1 Bedroom
$720
700 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom apartment in centrally located to all of Harrison Ave. Shopping!! Oak Hills Schools!! Near New Medical Center and Hospital. Easy access to 74 and all major employment centers and Universities. We are a pet friendly building.

1 Unit Available
468 Pedretti Avenue - 2
468 Pedretti Avenue, Hamilton County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
750 sqft
Wonderful 2 bed apartment in Delhi. Oak Hills Schools. Great location. Easy access to downtown. On a bus line. Unit has many updates including a full kitchen with dishwasher and other modern amenities.

1 Unit Available
467 Pedretti - Sunrise Apartments - 1
467 Pedretti Avenue, Hamilton County, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
650 sqft
Wonderful Garden Apartment located in beautiful Delhi, Oak Hills School District. 1 bed, one bath property. Incredible location on a bus line. Easy access to employment centers and the airport.

1 Unit Available
Dent
6714 Harrison Ave. # 8
6714 Harrison Avenue, Dent, OH
1 Bedroom
$740
700 sqft
NEW NEW NEW Newly renovated unit. New Carpet, New cabinets, new dishwasher and updated appliances. Enjoy this brand new unit at Green Valley Apartments in Green Twp. This is a large one bedroom.

1 Unit Available
Westwood
2930 Grasselli Ave 8
2930 Grasselli Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
Westwood Apartments - Property Id: 156185 One bedroom one bath apartment available for rent located in the Westwood area at 2930 Grasselli Ave.
Results within 10 miles of Bridgetown
18 Units Available
Mount Healthy Heights
The Parkton
2300 Waldenglen Cir, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$859
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated and located in the heart of Cincinnati, Ohio resides The Parkton. These freshly updated apartment homes and townhomes are in a prime locale with easy access to freeways and an excellent variety of great shopping and dining venues.
100 Units Available
Central Business District
One Lytle Place Apartments
621 Mehring Way, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,129
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1225 sqft
Great location for commuters in the heart of Cincinnati. Units in high-rise feature updated kitchens, ample lighting and wood-style floors. Community offers indoor pool, heated spa and business center.
17 Units Available
Walnut Hills
Poste Apartments
739 East Mcmillan Street, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,055
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1018 sqft
Located in the hilltop neighborhood of Walnut Hills, Poste is a mixed-use community of apartment homes and retail space.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Bridgetown, OH

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Bridgetown should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Bridgetown may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Bridgetown. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

