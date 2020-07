Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse dog park gym parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage internet access volleyball court

Saratoga Crossing is a beautiful, gated community in Farmington, NY, just minutes from Rochester and Canandaigua. Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with garage, luxury awaits you at Saratoga Crossing. Our chef-inspired kitchens feature stainless steel appliances, in-home washer & dryer, and central air conditioning. A patio or balcony and separate dining room offer you the entertaining space you're looking for, and there's even a fireplace to keep you cozy and warm. Our community features a heated swimming pool, sundeck, and fitness center, plus clubhouse and library. We welcome cats and dogs, and there's an on-site dog park to keep them active! Our location near Route 332 and I-90 (NYS Thruway) makes it easy to get around, and Eastview Mall is nearby for shopping and dining.