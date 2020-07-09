Apartment List
13 Apartments for rent in Oneonta, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Oneonta apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
28 Franklin St
28 Franklin Street, Oneonta, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
NEW LISTING!!! Spacious 3 BR whole HOUSE located just off West St. Why rent an apartment when you can have a house to yourself?? Laundry room in the house = FREE LAUNDRY. Large living room with separate dining room. Full kitchen.

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
107 Elm Street
107 Elm Street, Oneonta, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
This fully renovated three bedroom one bathroom apartment is available 6/1. City of Oneonta; $1,100/month. Washer/dryer unit included. Rent includes off street parking and trash removal. Rental application and proof of 700+ credit score required.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
44 Church Street
44 Church Street, Oneonta, NY
1 Bedroom
$925
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
JUST A SWEET LITTLE HOME.....Great central location, walk to everything!!!! Near a bus stop. Off street parking. 1 Car garage

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
7-9 Weidman - 5
7-9 Weidman Place, Oneonta, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Now leasing 2020-2021 5BR Student Apartment. Rent is $3600/semester/person. ALL Utilities included and Free WiFi. Flat screen TV included with apartment. Laundry and plentiful off-street parking available on site.

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
6 Market St - B-5
6 Market St, Oneonta, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
800 sqft
Great 2BR unit on the main floor. Open floorplan with tons of natural light. Includes all utilities, Free WiFi, laundry on site, parking available. $3600 per bedroom each semester.

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
11 West St - 1
11 West St, Oneonta, NY
8 Bedrooms
$2,400
3000 sqft
Come check out this very nice 8 Bedroom house available for the 2020-2021 school year! Beautiful fully furnished house with WIFI, Cable, Beds and everything you need.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
54 Spruce Street
54 Spruce St, Oneonta, NY
3 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Nice, conveniently located, second floor, 3 bedroom apartment. Furnished (or unfurnished). Walking distance to downtown, parks, convenience stores. Off street parking. Coin operated washer and dryer on premises. Lease.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
377 Main Street
377 Main Street, Oneonta, NY
Studio
$4,500
2400 sqft
Solid opportunity to lease former franchise restaurant in the heart of the City of Oneonta.
Results within 1 mile of Oneonta

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
7 Emmons Farm Road
7 Emmons Farms Road, Otsego County, NY
1 Bedroom
$850
800 sqft
Rare opportunity for country manor living in Oneonta, NY This apartment is in the Main Residence home, a six family set well off Route 7, and which is part of a campus of buildings known as Emmons Farms.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
6 Country club Road
6 Country Club Road, West End, NY
Studio
$1,500
1500 sqft
Professional office space includes 1 Treatment room /or office - and a common reception area & waiting room . Beautiful newly renovated move in' ready. Flanked by successful professional offices . Parking on site .

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
387 Chestnut Street
387 Chestnut Street, West End, NY
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Brand new apartment in convenient West End Oneonta! This ground floor 3 bedroom is a winner!Yard space, off street parking, and an ALL NEW INTERIOR complete top to bottom- with conveniences all around you: pharmacy, restaurants, bank all less than

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
5381 State Highway 7
5381 Main Street, Otsego County, NY
Studio
$2,700
2700 sqft
PLENTY OF PARKING AVAILABLE! Front of building parking for 5-6 cars, and rear of building has room for 10-12 more vehicles. Owner will remove all storage in rear if tenant needs additional parking in back.
Results within 5 miles of Oneonta

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
179 Sunnycrest Rd
179 Sunnikrest Road, Otsego County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1592 sqft
Spend Fall 2020 - enjoying lake life in your own private retreat to escape these hectic times! Available September, October, November - through May if desired.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Oneonta, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Oneonta apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Oneonta Apartments with Parking

