27 Mead St 3

Unit 3 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Updated 2 Bedroom Upper, Includes HEAT



Beautiful 2 bedroom Upper in a 4 unit building with many updates. I pay HEAT, water, garbage. You pay electric only (cable and phone not included) New appliances, Stove, refrigerator, over the range microwave, all included. New windows, tile floor in kitchen and eating area, new backsplash, carpets, crown, base, ceiling fans, etc. New through the wall A/C unit. Of street parking. Coin laundry in building as well. Very spacious beautiful apartment. NO SMOKING. No DOGS. Will be ready July 1st. Rent is $875 a month, $875 security deposit. Credit, background and income verification will be required. Please email me your Full name and Number and a little about yourself and I will get back to you. Video walk through coming!

No Pets Allowed



