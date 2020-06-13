All apartments in North Tonawanda
Find more places like 27 Mead St 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Tonawanda, NY
/
27 Mead St 3
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

27 Mead St 3

27 Mead Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

27 Mead Street, North Tonawanda, NY 14120

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Unit 3 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Updated 2 Bedroom Upper, Includes HEAT - Property Id: 291697

Beautiful 2 bedroom Upper in a 4 unit building with many updates. I pay HEAT, water, garbage. You pay electric only (cable and phone not included) New appliances, Stove, refrigerator, over the range microwave, all included. New windows, tile floor in kitchen and eating area, new backsplash, carpets, crown, base, ceiling fans, etc. New through the wall A/C unit. Of street parking. Coin laundry in building as well. Very spacious beautiful apartment. NO SMOKING. No DOGS. Will be ready July 1st. Rent is $875 a month, $875 security deposit. Credit, background and income verification will be required. Please email me your Full name and Number and a little about yourself and I will get back to you. Video walk through coming!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291697
Property Id 291697

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5824777)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Mead St 3 have any available units?
27 Mead St 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Tonawanda, NY.
What amenities does 27 Mead St 3 have?
Some of 27 Mead St 3's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Mead St 3 currently offering any rent specials?
27 Mead St 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Mead St 3 pet-friendly?
No, 27 Mead St 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Tonawanda.
Does 27 Mead St 3 offer parking?
No, 27 Mead St 3 does not offer parking.
Does 27 Mead St 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Mead St 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Mead St 3 have a pool?
No, 27 Mead St 3 does not have a pool.
Does 27 Mead St 3 have accessible units?
No, 27 Mead St 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Mead St 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 Mead St 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Mead St 3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27 Mead St 3 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tonawanda, NYHamburg, NYOrchard Park, NY
Lockport, NYCheektowaga, NYBuffalo, NY
Niagara Falls, NYKenmore, NY