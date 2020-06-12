Shaffer Road

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking some paid utils internet access range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking internet access dogs allowed

Available for an early June move-in. This apartment is in a restored church, directly behind Main Street in Newfield. Located on the second floor, the apartment has a nice open floor plan. The kitchen , dining area and living room are open to each other. The living room has beautiful laminate flooring, each bedroom is a great size. Plenty of storage inside and out!



Rent is $885/month plus utilities. All the utilities are electric and average around $80-$90 per month. Cable and internet is not included but the service is in the apartment. Storage and trash removal is included, along with snow removal and lawn mowing. There is off-street parking and coin operated washer and dryer for tenant's use.



Security deposit, first month's rent and references are all required. A 12 month lease is required, no month-month option. One cat is acceptable with an additional deposit, dogs are not permitted at this location. We do have other locations available, to view please visit Website Availability



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5832119)