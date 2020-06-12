All apartments in Newfield Hamlet
Shaffer Road

10 Shaffer Road · (607) 844-5130
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10 Shaffer Road, Newfield Hamlet, NY 14867

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Beautiful 2 bedroom, Newfield · Avail. now

$885

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
dogs allowed
Available for an early June move-in. This apartment is in a restored church, directly behind Main Street in Newfield. Located on the second floor, the apartment has a nice open floor plan. The kitchen , dining area and living room are open to each other. The living room has beautiful laminate flooring, each bedroom is a great size. Plenty of storage inside and out!

Rent is $885/month plus utilities. All the utilities are electric and average around $80-$90 per month. Cable and internet is not included but the service is in the apartment. Storage and trash removal is included, along with snow removal and lawn mowing. There is off-street parking and coin operated washer and dryer for tenant's use.

Security deposit, first month's rent and references are all required. A 12 month lease is required, no month-month option. One cat is acceptable with an additional deposit, dogs are not permitted at this location. We do have other locations available, to view please visit Website Availability

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5832119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

