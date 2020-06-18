Amenities

in unit laundry parking game room microwave furnished range

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities game room parking

3 Bedroom House on South Hill Available 08/01/20 This is a single family house. The rooms are large with a large living room and a large dining room off the kitchen. There are three bedrooms upstairs and one downstairs. There are two extra rooms that can be used as a game room, study, etc. There is a washer and dryer in the house. There is free off street parking right to the back door. The owners operate this property, not a property manager. We are very flexible, available and willing to help tenants. See this listing and many more at http://ithaca-apts.com



