Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3 Bedroom House on South Hill

218 Pleasant Street · (607) 272-3153
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

218 Pleasant Street, Ithaca, NY 14850

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bedroom House on South Hill · Avail. Aug 1

$1,950

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
game room
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
game room
parking
3 Bedroom House on South Hill Available 08/01/20 This is a single family house. The rooms are large with a large living room and a large dining room off the kitchen. There are three bedrooms upstairs and one downstairs. There are two extra rooms that can be used as a game room, study, etc. There is a washer and dryer in the house. There is free off street parking right to the back door. The owners operate this property, not a property manager. We are very flexible, available and willing to help tenants. See this listing and many more at http://ithaca-apts.com

(RLNE5142634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

