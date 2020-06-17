Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

14-BR House in Central Collegetown Available 08/17/20 An excellent location in central Collegetown with many large bright rooms. Live with your friends in this quintessential collegiate house!



214 Dryden Road is a large three-floor house for 14 people. It features 2 kitchens, 4 bathrooms, two washer/dryer units, as well as dishwashers and microwaves for each kitchen. Each carpeted bedroom is fully furnished with a full sized bed, dresser, bookcase, desk and chair. Living room and dining furniture are also provided. There is a trash and recycling facility in a neighboring building.



All of our properties are designated as non-smoking. The rent includes heat and hot water. Apartments are wired for cable and internet. Our full time maintenance staff is available 24 hours a day. Parking is available for an additional fee.



For a group of 14, the monthly rent for 214 Dryden Road is $805 per person. For a group of 13, the monthly rent is $865 per person.



Please visit our web site for floor plans and photos, a sample lease, and other important rental information. Tours are available via the rental office.



Ithaca Renting Company119 Dryden Road, Ithaca, NY 14850http://www.ithacarenting.com607-272-3000



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5178357)