Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

214 Dryden Road

214 Dryden Road · (607) 272-3000
Location

214 Dryden Road, Ithaca, NY 14850

Price and availability

7 Bedrooms

Unit 14-BR House in Central Collegetown · Avail. Aug 17

$805

7 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
14-BR House in Central Collegetown Available 08/17/20 An excellent location in central Collegetown with many large bright rooms. Live with your friends in this quintessential collegiate house!

214 Dryden Road is a large three-floor house for 14 people. It features 2 kitchens, 4 bathrooms, two washer/dryer units, as well as dishwashers and microwaves for each kitchen. Each carpeted bedroom is fully furnished with a full sized bed, dresser, bookcase, desk and chair. Living room and dining furniture are also provided. There is a trash and recycling facility in a neighboring building.

All of our properties are designated as non-smoking. The rent includes heat and hot water. Apartments are wired for cable and internet. Our full time maintenance staff is available 24 hours a day. Parking is available for an additional fee.

For a group of 14, the monthly rent for 214 Dryden Road is $805 per person. For a group of 13, the monthly rent is $865 per person.

Please visit our web site for floor plans and photos, a sample lease, and other important rental information. Tours are available via the rental office.

Ithaca Renting Company119 Dryden Road, Ithaca, NY 14850http://www.ithacarenting.com607-272-3000

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5178357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Dryden Road have any available units?
214 Dryden Road has a unit available for $805 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 214 Dryden Road have?
Some of 214 Dryden Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 Dryden Road currently offering any rent specials?
214 Dryden Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Dryden Road pet-friendly?
No, 214 Dryden Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ithaca.
Does 214 Dryden Road offer parking?
Yes, 214 Dryden Road does offer parking.
Does 214 Dryden Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 214 Dryden Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Dryden Road have a pool?
No, 214 Dryden Road does not have a pool.
Does 214 Dryden Road have accessible units?
No, 214 Dryden Road does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Dryden Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214 Dryden Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 214 Dryden Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 Dryden Road does not have units with air conditioning.
